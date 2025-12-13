Who Organised Lionel Messi’s Kolkata Event And Why Did Fans Turn Angry At Salt Lake Stadium? All We Know

Lionel Messi’s India visit, promoted as a once-in-a-lifetime “GOAT show,” began in dramatic fashion on Sunday after the Argentina captain and FIFA World Cup winner was forced to leave Salt Lake Stadium within 20 minutes of his arrival.

Angry spectators were seen hurling water bottles and other objects onto the pitch. Frustration spilled over as fans, many of whom were unable to catch a clear glimpse of the football icon, broke through barricades and stormed onto the field.

Chairs were ripped out and thrown as police struggled to rein in the situation. Significant damage was reported at the venue, which had been refurbished for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

What Led To The Chaos At Lionel Messi’s Event In Kolkata

The unrest was driven by disappointment and anger among spectators who had paid anywhere between ₹4,000 and ₹18,000 for tickets. Many had arrived hours in advance, wearing Argentina, Barcelona and Inter Miami jerseys and scarves, hoping to see Messi up close.

Their ire was directed at a group of around 100 people who surrounded Messi as he entered the stadium at approximately 11.30 am. The group included West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, Mohun Bagan president Debasish Dutta, general secretary Srinjoy Bose, and others accompanying Messi, including Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Denied access to the star they had come to watch, sections of the crowd erupted, triggering chaos across the stands and pitch.

Who Organized Lionel Messi’s Kolkata Tour?

As Messi’s white SUV with a sunroof made its way onto the athletic track, chants of “Messi, Messi” echoed around the stadium. The first signs of trouble emerged almost immediately, with the footballer being swarmed by individuals who had been granted on-pitch access.

Tour organiser Satadru Dutta was repeatedly heard urging those surrounding Messi to move away.

“People have paid a lot of money to come and see Messi,” Dutta said in Bangla over the stadium’s public address system. His appeals, however, were drowned out by the scramble for proximity to the global icon and the urge to capture selfies.

From the stands, spectators could only watch Messi via the giant screen. As tensions mounted, Dutta issued a stark warning.

“Messi will leave the stadium if people around him are not cleared.” That message, too, went unheeded.

Brief Interaction From Messi, Then Exit

Despite the chaos, Messi briefly met former Kolkata club players who had lined up for a friendly match scheduled as part of the programme. He waved to the crowd as the stadium roared in response, with the cheers growing louder.

But wherever the Argentina skipper moved, he remained surrounded. Aroop Biswas was seen posing for photographs, while, amid the confusion, Debasish Dutta and Srinjoy Bose presented Messi with a Mohun Bagan jersey.

By then, boos had begun circulating through the stands. Moments later, Messi exited the stadium.

Who Is Satadru Dutta?

Satadru Dutta, the tour organiser at the centre of the event, hails from Hooghly, a town known for producing Indian football greats such as Sudhir Karmakar and Sisir Ghosh. He is credited with bringing several global football legends to India over the years, including Ronaldinho, Cafu, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

An MBA graduate from West Bengal University of Technology, Dutta previously worked in corporate roles at firms such as L&FS and HSBC before transitioning into sports promotion and philanthropy.

In 2011, he founded “A Satadru Dutta Initiative,” a venture that blends sports marketing, celebrity management and social causes.

