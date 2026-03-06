LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran

Argentine football star Lionel Messi drew mixed reactions online after appearing to applaud while Donald Trump praised US military operations against Iran during a White House event honoring Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win.

(Photo: X)

Published: March 6, 2026 14:26:23 IST

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates were invited to the White House to receive the Major League Soccer (MLS) cup, with the Argentine football hero challenging US President Donald Trump with a bejeweled pink football, which is the club’s official colour in Miami. In December, Inter Miami claimed the MLS title by beating the Vancouver Whitecaps and it was a historic event for the club. Messi who joined Inter Miami in 2023 and immediately turned around the fortunes of the team was also named the second consecutive player of the month most valuable in the league. In the ceremony, Trump applauded the contribution of American soccer by Messi and the massive expectations that were attached to the entry of the superstar in the league. 

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran

The speaker of the ceremony, Trump congratulated Messi on his choice to go to the United States instead of playing somewhere in the world. The president also talked about the pressure that the Argentine captain had to go through when he joined inter Miami and that the fans wanted the club to succeed right away. Messi came to the East Room with Trump but kept to himself most of the time, as he did in other instances, where he does not want to take political positions. The main topic of Trump was sport, but the event sometimes moved into the political sector since he mentioned global matters such as tension with Iran and the situation in Venezuela. 










Many Inter Miami players and high profile people were present at the celebration, among them, Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende as well as MLS commissioner Don Garber. Other celebrities who were in attendance included former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and the Trump cabinet. The visit was in keeping with the tradition of the Americans of inviting teams that win championships to the White House.  

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 2:26 PM IST
Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran
Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran
Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran
Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran

QUICK LINKS