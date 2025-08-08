LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi’s Kerala Show Was Just An Illusion? Argentine Football Association Clears

Lionel Messi’s Kerala Show Was Just An Illusion? Argentine Football Association Clears

Football aficionados in southern India, including Malappuram and Kozhikode, who were assured that Messi will arrive with a bang, have been crushed by the revelation. The pull out has left the state in a bind, despite the fact that money had been exchanged and plans had been made.

When it was discovered that, in contrast to earlier pledges, 13 lakh rupees of public funds were used to fly to Spain in order to negotiate the visit, the issue became very contentious.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 8, 2025 22:48:00 IST

The hope of Kerala of hosting Lionel Messi and Argentina national football team in October 2025 has officially ended in its face. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman revealed that though promises were made in this regard, the AFA (Argentine Football Association) has withdrawn out of the arrangement due to scheduling reasons which could not fit into the rigid insistence of the sponsor on an October schedule.

Frustrated Fans 

The frustration is even sharper considering that supporters in the state of Kerala at large particularly in some of the zealous football strongholds such as Malappuram and Kozhikode had been on an euphoria on social media with posts and fan euphoria utterances by the minister about the likelihood of Messi visiting Kerala. The state had gone as far as promising them to host them on a state guest basis, top notch security, lodging, and hospitality.

In its shadow, the saga was filled with contractual slows and logistical stumbles. The withdrawal of the money by AFA after the payment was made left the Kerala government in a fix even though the sponsor had reportedly made the transfer and obtained the required clearance. The minister has threatened of possible compensation claims saying that a company (AFA) could be guilty of monetary damages to its reputation by aborted deal.

Public money wastage?

Also adding to the controversy is the fact that the government expenditure is now being exposed with Kerala allegedly having spent 13 lakh on a promotional tour to Spain in September 2024 to talk to Messi, after refuting earlier ministerial reports that “not a single rupee” of the public money would be spent.

The once in a gold opportunity to put Kerala on the sports map has been reduced to the story of hype versus real substance. Now, rather than cheering the fans being thrilled by magic of Messi, there is public outrage and politicized outrage, as well as a warning on the subject of transparency and the dangers of unregulated ambition.

Also Read: ISL’s Silent Revolt, The Supreme Court Beckons

Tags: AFAArgentine Football AssociationKerala Governmentlionel messiLionel Messi India Tour

