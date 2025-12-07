‘Look First We Have To…’ Gautam Gambhir Cuts Short World Cup 2027 Squad Discussion

During a press conference that was held right after India’s triumph in the ODI series against South Africa, Gambhir categorically dismissed all talks concerning the 2027 World Cup squad. When he was interrogated if the experienced players along with the nippers would be the ones to take the 2027, Gambhir curtly pointed out that the World Cup is still ‘two years away’ and requested everyone to ‘stay in the present’.

What Did Gautam Gambhir Say When Asked About 2027 World Cup Squad?

Giving an example of a class apart from the current situation he stated that, though, the past greats are still the world class talent but, selection will depend on the current form, fitness, and consistent performance instead of reputation or past glories. Gambhir took advantage of the situation to stress the fact that the younger lot should be given a fair chance. He also shared with the audience the younger talents Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal who have recently made their mark in ODIs by scoring centuries and said that they will surely be considered for the future even when the regulars like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer make a comeback. He pointed out that the right way is to have a ‘reasonable number of players probably around 20 to 25’ before the World Cup rather than locking in a squad too.

What About Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma?

At the same time, he did not fail to point out the bright side of n veteran players’ presence. He referred to Kohli and Rohit as ‘world class players’ and added that their presence and leadership can be really helpful for the team but only under the condition that nothing is for sure. This method already pointed out the great importance of performance oriented selection, where the players have to prove their worth in the run up to the tournament. In Gambhir’s words, age or seniority alone won’t determine the 2027 squad form, fitness and readiness will.

