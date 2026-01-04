LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Luckily Iceland Has Only Volcanoes, Glaciers And Very Average Cricketers': Cricket Iceland Takes A Dig After USA – Venezuela Airstrikes

A major military operation by the United States government in Venezuela has taken the world by storm. President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were reportedly captured by US forces late on Saturday night

Trump reveals US forces constructed replica of Venezuela's President's house for precision strike (PHOTO: X)
Trump reveals US forces constructed replica of Venezuela's President's house for precision strike (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 4, 2026 18:07:31 IST

Cricket Iceland has once again taken the internet by storm following its reaction to the USA – Venezuela Airstrikes. “Venezuela has oil. Greenland has rare Earth minerals. Luckily Iceland has only volcanoes, glaciers, and very average cricketers,” Iceland cricket posted on X.

“We want everyone to have a good life with safe and easy access to watching and/or playing cricket. When we take over the United Nations or whatever body succeeds it, this will become principle number one and codified into international law,” it added.

MEA Issues Fresh Advisory

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued a fresh travel advisory for Venezuela amid rapidly changing security conditions in the country. India said on Sunday that it’s “deeply concerned” about the recent US strikes on Venezuela. 



Maduro now faces charges in the US for narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possessing and conspiring to possess machine guns and destructive devices. 

US President Lauds American Military

US President Donald Trump lauded the American military for what he called its “breathtaking speed, power, precision and competence,” describing US troops as “highly trained warriors” working closely with law enforcement agencies.

Trump also asserted that the United States has intercepted 97% of maritime drug trafficking, alleging that each narcotics vessel is responsible for an average of 25,000 deaths. 

According to him, President Nicolas Maduro was captured during a night time operation, which he portrayed as “unmatched globally.” He said much of Caracas was plunged into darkness, calling the mission “dark and deadly.”

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 6:07 PM IST
QUICK LINKS