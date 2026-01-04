‘Luckily Iceland Has Only Volcanoes, Glaciers And Very Average Cricketers’: Cricket Iceland Takes A Dig After USA – Venezuela Airstrikes

Cricket Iceland has once again taken the internet by storm following its reaction to the USA – Venezuela Airstrikes. “Venezuela has oil. Greenland has rare Earth minerals. Luckily Iceland has only volcanoes, glaciers, and very average cricketers,” Iceland cricket posted on X.

“We want everyone to have a good life with safe and easy access to watching and/or playing cricket. When we take over the United Nations or whatever body succeeds it, this will become principle number one and codified into international law,” it added.

Venezuela has oil. Greenland has rare Earth minerals. Luckily Iceland has only volcanoes, glaciers, and very average cricketers. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 3, 2026







We want everyone to have a good life with safe and easy access to watching and/or playing cricket. When we take over the United Nations or whatever body succeeds it, this will become principle number one and codified into international law. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 1, 2026







MEA Issues Fresh Advisory

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued a fresh travel advisory for Venezuela amid rapidly changing security conditions in the country. India said on Sunday that it’s “deeply concerned” about the recent US strikes on Venezuela.

Press Release on recent developments in Venezuela ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/PrU0nIRLiQ pic.twitter.com/jVBI5TcGMV — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 4, 2026







Maduro now faces charges in the US for narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possessing and conspiring to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

US President Lauds American Military

US President Donald Trump lauded the American military for what he called its “breathtaking speed, power, precision and competence,” describing US troops as “highly trained warriors” working closely with law enforcement agencies.

Trump also asserted that the United States has intercepted 97% of maritime drug trafficking, alleging that each narcotics vessel is responsible for an average of 25,000 deaths.

According to him, President Nicolas Maduro was captured during a night time operation, which he portrayed as “unmatched globally.” He said much of Caracas was plunged into darkness, calling the mission “dark and deadly.”

Also Read: ‘Matter Of Deep Concern’: India Reacts To Trump Capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Says Situation Is Being Closely Monitored