MI Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rohit Sharma to Tilak Varma, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

In their attempt to bounce back, the Mumbai Indians, who are in the middle of their longest title drought in IPL history at six years, will likely use a preview of retained players whose experience, young talent, and overseas value to strike a balance to retain their place in the league before the mini-auction IPL 2026.

Player Name Role Reason for Retention Rohit Sharma Captain/Batter Veteran leader and prolific top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav Batter Consistent middle-order performer Tilak Varma Batter Young and talented batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Captaincy, game-changing all-round skills Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Premier fast bowler, death overs specialist Mitchell Santner All-rounder Spin-bowling all-rounder, key overseas player Will Jacks All-rounder Explosive batting and useful bowling Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper/Batter Consistent overseas wicketkeeper-batsman Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Promising overseas talent Corbin Bosch All-rounder Versatile overseas all-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Experienced pace bowler Allah Ghazanfar Bowler Young overseas pace option

Mumbai Indians’ Team Structure and Foreign Players

The team is built around experienced Indian players Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, with several young players (such as Tilak Varma) and accomplished Indian seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the core. There is a lot of foreign support in the form of impactful all-rounders (Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks) and pace bowlers (Trent Boult, Allah Ghazanfar), providing many options which should work well in a squad that balances experience, youth, and multiple bowling options.

The Mumbai Indians probably retain a core of experienced leaders, promising young Indian talent, and big-value overseas players as part of their strategy to build a competitive, balanced squad structure to return strongly in IPL 2026.

