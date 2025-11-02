MI Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rohit Sharma to Tilak Varma, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

In their attempt to bounce back, the Mumbai Indians, who are in the middle of their longest title drought in IPL history at six years, will likely use a preview of retained players whose experience, young talent, and overseas value to strike a balance to retain their place in the league before the mini-auction IPL 2026.
CSK IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Probable Retained Players
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Reason for Retention
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Captain/Batter
|
Veteran leader and prolific top-order batsman
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Consistent middle-order performer
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Young and talented batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Captaincy, game-changing all-round skills
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Premier fast bowler, death overs specialist
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Spin-bowling all-rounder, key overseas player
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Explosive batting and useful bowling
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicketkeeper/Batter
|
Consistent overseas wicketkeeper-batsman
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
All-rounder
|
Promising overseas talent
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Versatile overseas all-rounder
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Experienced pace bowler
|
Allah Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Young overseas pace option
Mumbai Indians’ Team Structure and Foreign Players
The team is built around experienced Indian players Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, with several young players (such as Tilak Varma) and accomplished Indian seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the core. There is a lot of foreign support in the form of impactful all-rounders (Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks) and pace bowlers (Trent Boult, Allah Ghazanfar), providing many options which should work well in a squad that balances experience, youth, and multiple bowling options.
The Mumbai Indians probably retain a core of experienced leaders, promising young Indian talent, and big-value overseas players as part of their strategy to build a competitive, balanced squad structure to return strongly in IPL 2026.
ALSO READ: https://www.newsx.com/sports/csk-ipl-2026-mini-auction-probable-retention-list-from-ms-dhoni-to-ravindra-jadeja-check-complete-list-of-retained-players-104027/
Shubhi is a seasoned content writer with 6 years of experience in digital media. Specializing in news, lifestyle, health, sports, space, optical illusions, and trending topics, she crafts engaging, SEO-friendly content that informs and captivates readers. Passionate about storytelling, Shubhi blends accuracy with creativity to deliver impactful articles across diverse domains.