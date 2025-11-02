LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MI Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rohit Sharma to Tilak Varma, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

MI Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rohit Sharma to Tilak Varma, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, the Mumbai Indians are expected to retain a balanced squad featuring veterans like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, young stars like Tilak Varma, and impactful overseas players such as Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult.

MI Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rohit Sharma to Tilak Varma, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 2, 2025 12:59:40 IST

MI Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rohit Sharma to Tilak Varma, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

In their attempt to bounce back, the Mumbai Indians, who are in the middle of their longest title drought in IPL history at six years, will likely use a preview of retained players whose experience, young talent, and overseas value to strike a balance to retain their place in the league before the mini-auction IPL 2026.

 

CSK IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Probable Retained Players 

Player Name

Role

Reason for Retention

Rohit Sharma

Captain/Batter

Veteran leader and prolific top-order batsman

Suryakumar Yadav

Batter

Consistent middle-order performer

Tilak Varma

Batter

Young and talented batter

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder

Captaincy, game-changing all-round skills

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowler

Premier fast bowler, death overs specialist

Mitchell Santner

All-rounder

Spin-bowling all-rounder, key overseas player

Will Jacks

All-rounder

Explosive batting and useful bowling

Ryan Rickelton

Wicketkeeper/Batter

Consistent overseas wicketkeeper-batsman

Bevon Jacobs

All-rounder

Promising overseas talent

Corbin Bosch

All-rounder

Versatile overseas all-rounder

Trent Boult

Bowler

Experienced pace bowler

Allah Ghazanfar

Bowler

Young overseas pace option

 

Mumbai Indians’ Team Structure and Foreign Players

The team is built around experienced Indian players Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, with several young players (such as Tilak Varma) and accomplished Indian seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the core. There is a lot of foreign support in the form of impactful all-rounders (Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks) and pace bowlers (Trent Boult, Allah Ghazanfar), providing many options which should work well in a squad that balances experience, youth, and multiple bowling options. 

 

The Mumbai Indians probably retain a core of experienced leaders, promising young Indian talent, and big-value overseas players as part of their strategy to build a competitive, balanced squad structure to return strongly in IPL 2026.

ALSO READ: https://www.newsx.com/sports/csk-ipl-2026-mini-auction-probable-retention-list-from-ms-dhoni-to-ravindra-jadeja-check-complete-list-of-retained-players-104027/

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 12:59 PM IST
Tags: hardik pandya, IPL 2026 mini auction, jasprit bumrah, MI IPL 2026, MI team 2026, Mitchell Santner, Mumbai Indians retained players, rohit sharma, suryakumar yadav, tilak-varma, Trent Boult

MI Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rohit Sharma to Tilak Varma, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

