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Home > Sports News > MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede

Mumbai Indians batting star Rohit Sharma has topped the run-scoring charts for most runs against an opponent in IPL history.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede. (Image Credits: IPL X)
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: March 29, 2026 23:29:01 IST

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MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede

Mumbai Indians batting star Rohit Sharma has topped the run-scoring charts for most runs against an opponent in IPL history, surpassing Virat Kohli. The explosive opening batter accomplished the feat during the IPL 2026 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29, Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Having now accumulated 1161 runs against the KKR, he has gone past Virat Kohli’s tally of 1159 runs against the Punjab Kings.

Rohit Sharma hammers six sixes in his 38-ball knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders

With 221 for the five-time champions to win, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton wasted no time in going after the Knight Riders’ bowlers. With Blessing Muzarabani taking the new ball, Rohit mustered two boundaries to get up and running. With Rickelton also going hard at the bowlers, it let no respite for the Knight Riders. Rohit eventually got to his fifty off only 23 deliveries. He eventually departed for 78 off 38 deliveries as Vaibhav Arora got the better of him in the 12th over, dismissing the star batter after he had scored at a strike rate of 205.26. The Nagpur-born cricketer had dropped a catch off Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the first innings but has contributed more than enough with the bat to put the Mumbai Indians on the verge of a win.

Here are the top six batters with most runs against an opposition in IPL history

You Might Be Interested In
Player Runs Opponent
Rohit Sharma 1161 Kolkata Knight Riders
Virat Kohli 1159 Punjab Kings
Virat Kohli 1146 Chennai Super Kings
David Warner 1134 Punjab Kings
Virat Kohli 1130 Delhi Capitals
David Warner 1093 Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians win their first IPL opener after 14 years

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based franchise have started their IPL 2026 campaign on a winning note, sending Kolkata Knight Riders packing. They chased off 221 with six wickets and five balls to spare. The whirlwind opening stand between Rohit and Rickelton of 148 in 11.5 overs set things up for the five-time champions. It overshadowed KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane’s 67. Although the hosts lost a few wickets after the opening stand, the strong and deep batting line-up meant Mumbai barely broke a sweat.

In the process, the five-time champions have also won their first game of the IPL season after 14 years. They had last done so against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2012.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener

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Tags: indian premier leagueiplIPL 2026KKRKolkata Knight RidersMumbai Indiansrohit sharmavirat kohli’

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MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede

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MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede

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MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede
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