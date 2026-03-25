MLB 2026 Opening Day Full Schedule: New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants — Who Holds The Edge? Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details

The 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) season will be a historic one from multiple perspectives. First of all, the competition calendar will open sooner than at any other point in the past, and the league will very much go digital with good streaming services on a global scale. Baseball lovers from different parts of the world will be able to watch the games on a wide range of media, whereas the Opening Night will be reserved exclusively for a glamorous sort of event. To that end, the season will be broken up into three days of first games, so that each team will have a good chance right from the start.

Opening Night: Wednesday, March 25, 2026 – New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 – New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants Traditional Opening Day: Thursday, March 26, 2026 – 14-game slate

Thursday, March 26, 2026 – 14-game slate All 30 Teams in Action: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Regular Season Ends: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Sunday, September 27, 2026 Postseason Begins: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 World Series Begins: Friday, October 23, 2026

Friday, October 23, 2026 96th All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 – Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

Total Teams: 30 (15 American League, 15 National League)

Games per Team: 162

Defending Champions: Los Angeles Dodgers

Opening Night Highlights

The 2026 season kicks off on Wednesday, March 25, breaking from the usual Thursday tradition. The New York Yankees, led by Aaron Judge, will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in a primetime, standalone Opening Night game.

The “traditional” Opening Day follows on Thursday, March 26, featuring 14 games. By Saturday, March 28, all 30 teams will have played, marking the first fully synchronised league-wide action in MLB history.

MLB 2026 Streaming & Broadcast Coverage

Region / Platform Primary Broadcaster Key Coverage Details India & Subcontinent FanCode Exclusive digital rights for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal India (Television) Star Sports Select 2 Selected regular-season games and the full Postseason Global (Digital) Netflix Opening Night, Home Run Derby, and Field of Dreams Game USA (National TV) NBC & Peacock Sunday Night Baseball and Opening Day Doubleheader USA (Digital) Apple TV+ Exclusive Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders, no blackouts USA / International MLB.TV (via ESPN App) Every out-of-market game live or on-demand, integrated with ESPN USA (Traditional) FOX / FS1 / TBS Fox: Saturday Night Baseball; TBS: Tuesday Night Baseball, ALDS/ALCS United Kingdom TNT Sports / Sky National US broadcasts + London Series coverage Australia / Oceania ESPN Major regular-season games, All-Star Game, World Series Japan Netflix / NHK Netflix streams 47 World Baseball Classic games in Japan

The 2026 MLB season promises to be historic, not just for its early start but for its global accessibility and digital-first approach. Fans worldwide can now follow every pitch, every home run, and every postseason moment wherever they are.

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