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Home > Sports News > MLB 2026 Opening Day Full Schedule: New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants — Who Holds The Edge? Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details

MLB 2026 Opening Day Full Schedule: New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants — Who Holds The Edge? Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details

The MLB 2026 season kicks off on March 25 with an early Opening Night, featuring a full 162-game schedule per team and global streaming across Netflix, FanCode, and Apple TV+. Opening Day begins with a blockbuster New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants clash, with more games lined up over the next four days.

New York Yankees (Image Credits:X)
New York Yankees (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: March 25, 2026 21:20:57 IST

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MLB 2026 Opening Day Full Schedule: New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants — Who Holds The Edge? Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details

The 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) season will be a historic one from multiple perspectives. First of all, the competition calendar will open sooner than at any other point in the past, and the league will very much go digital with good streaming services on a global scale. Baseball lovers from different parts of the world will be able to watch the games on a wide range of media, whereas the Opening Night will be reserved exclusively for a glamorous sort of event. To that end, the season will be broken up into three days of first games, so that each team will have a good chance right from the start.

  • Opening Night: Wednesday, March 25, 2026 – New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
  • Traditional Opening Day: Thursday, March 26, 2026 – 14-game slate
  • All 30 Teams in Action: Saturday, March 28, 2026
  • Regular Season Ends: Sunday, September 27, 2026
  • Postseason Begins: Tuesday, September 29, 2026
  • World Series Begins: Friday, October 23, 2026
  • 96th All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 – Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

Total Teams: 30 (15 American League, 15 National League)
Games per Team: 162
Defending Champions: Los Angeles Dodgers

Opening Night Highlights

The 2026 season kicks off on Wednesday, March 25, breaking from the usual Thursday tradition. The New York Yankees, led by Aaron Judge, will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in a primetime, standalone Opening Night game.

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The “traditional” Opening Day follows on Thursday, March 26, featuring 14 games. By Saturday, March 28, all 30 teams will have played, marking the first fully synchronised league-wide action in MLB history. 

MLB 2026 Streaming & Broadcast Coverage

Region / Platform Primary Broadcaster Key Coverage Details
India & Subcontinent FanCode Exclusive digital rights for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal
India (Television) Star Sports Select 2 Selected regular-season games and the full Postseason
Global (Digital) Netflix Opening Night, Home Run Derby, and Field of Dreams Game
USA (National TV) NBC & Peacock Sunday Night Baseball and Opening Day Doubleheader
USA (Digital) Apple TV+ Exclusive Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders, no blackouts
USA / International MLB.TV (via ESPN App) Every out-of-market game live or on-demand, integrated with ESPN
USA (Traditional) FOX / FS1 / TBS Fox: Saturday Night Baseball; TBS: Tuesday Night Baseball, ALDS/ALCS
United Kingdom TNT Sports / Sky National US broadcasts + London Series coverage
Australia / Oceania ESPN Major regular-season games, All-Star Game, World Series
Japan Netflix / NHK Netflix streams 47 World Baseball Classic games in Japan

The 2026 MLB season promises to be historic, not just for its early start but for its global accessibility and digital-first approach. Fans worldwide can now follow every pitch, every home run, and every postseason moment wherever they are.

Also Read: KKR Sign Team India’s BGT Hero as Harshit Rana’s Replacement For IPL 2026 — Surprise Pick Revealed Inside

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Tags: baseballMLBnewyork yankeesSan Francisco GiantYankees

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MLB 2026 Opening Day Full Schedule: New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants — Who Holds The Edge? Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details

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MLB 2026 Opening Day Full Schedule: New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants — Who Holds The Edge? Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details

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MLB 2026 Opening Day Full Schedule: New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants — Who Holds The Edge? Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details
MLB 2026 Opening Day Full Schedule: New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants — Who Holds The Edge? Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details
MLB 2026 Opening Day Full Schedule: New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants — Who Holds The Edge? Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details
MLB 2026 Opening Day Full Schedule: New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants — Who Holds The Edge? Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details

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