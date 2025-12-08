Mohamed Salah’s Comments Hint At Deepening Rift With Liverpool, Says ‘Someone Doesn’t Want Me Here’

Mohamed Salah has really put the nail in the coffin of his time at Liverpool FC with a very painful confession in which he has seen the club as doing nothing less than ‘throwing him under the bus.’ Salah, who has been benched for three consecutive matches, according to the report, felt that the club was putting the blame on him and said he thought ‘someone doesn’t want me at this club.’ These remarks came after a very rude 3-3 draw at Leeds United during which he had to make do with being an observer.

Mohamed Salah In Liverpool

Salah, who is now 33, again pointed out that during his eight year stay at Liverpool he had always been the one who wanted to be involved since the moment he moved from AS Roma in 2017 until now when he is one of the club’s leading scorers. Nonetheless, the sudden change in his position and constant decision not to play him have made him feel both hurt and disillusioned. He stressed that whoever he was to be, he had his say through the performance that earned him the title of the best player last season and yet still he was ‘on the bench for 90 minutes’ without even a hint of a reason.

Is Mohamed Salah Leaving Liverpool?

To further emphasize the gravity of the predicament, Salah remarked that his rapport with the present manager Arne Slot has, in fact, worsened beyond repair. What was once a ‘good relationship,’ Salah confessed, has now disintegrated and he does not know the reason for it. Being in a state of uncertainty concerning his playing time or even being a part of the squad for upcoming matches, he, nevertheless, signaled that he was contemplating his future: he even asked his parents to be present at the next home game against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on December 13, regarding it possibly as a goodbye.

Salah’s announcement sharply contrasted on one side, he expressed his affection for the club, its supporters, and his contributions to them on the other side, he pointed out what he sees as a double standard ‘If I was somewhere else, every club would protect its players.’ He dismissed any implication that he is a troublemaker, emphasized that he has ‘earned’ his right to play, and expressed sincere disappointment over the summer promises that now seem to be broken. With the confrontation against Brighton coming up, a possible journey to the Africa Cup of Nations, and his contract just recently renewed, the very near future might determine not only the course of Salah’s career but also the power relations at Liverpool.

