IPL 2026 With or Without MS Dhoni? CSK CEO Provides Massive Update on Wicket-Keeper’s Future

Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will play the IPL 2026 edition, confirmed CEO Kasi Viswanathan. There have been talks around Dhoni’s IPL career in the past but the wicket-keeper batter is all set to feature in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

“He will play, he will play,” Viswanathan told reporters after being asked if Dhoni will be turning out as a player for CSK in the upcoming season of IPL.

Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles as the side last lifted the cup in 2023 after defeating Gujarat Titans in a thrilling encounter. Across his IPL career, Dhoni has led in 235 matches, winning 136 of them with a win rate of 57.87%. The wicket-keeper batter then handed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season. CSK haven’t won the trophy under Gaikwad.

Earlier, Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before the 2022 IPL season but a forgettable run under the left-handed all-rounder forced the franchise to move back to Dhoni. A statement issued by CSK read, “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish the captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.”

🚨 IPL 2026 IS COMING 🚨 – CSK players will be arriving to Chennai in this week for IPL 2026. 💛 pic.twitter.com/aokIZZg6GM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 22, 2026

Sanju Samson Joins CSK

The franchise also got Sanju Samson in the squad. In an official announcement, Sanju was transferred to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 18 crore, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran joined Rajasthan Royals in trades worth Rs 14 crore and Rs 2.4 crore, respectively.

“We are only here for a short period of time. Gave MY everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family.. And when its time.. I AM moving On..Shall always be grateful for everything,” Samson wrote.

“We were looking at the fact that at some point, MS will move on. Sanju is an international quality player, and he fills that role very well,” CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had said after the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi.

“Sometimes you can hang on to theories and philosophies because of past success, but we identified that we need to shift,” he added.

IPL 2026 is slated to begin on March 26 while the official schedule is yet to come.

Also Read: “Don’t Complain Now”: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Critics Over T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Pre-Seeding Row

