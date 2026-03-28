Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs

The fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will see Multan Sultans take on Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 28. This contest marks a fresh chapter as the Sultans enter the league in a rebranded avatar, setting up an intriguing clash against one of PSL’s most consistent sides.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Match Preview

The Multan Sultans have undergone a major transformation after the Sialkot Stallionz were acquired and rebranded ahead of the 2026 season. Owned by Gohar Shah, the franchise will be led by Ashton Turner, who brings proven leadership experience, having guided Perth Scorchers to multiple Big Bash League titles. With a mix of international stars and domestic talent, the Sultans will aim to make an immediate impact in their debut campaign under the new identity.

In contrast, Islamabad United enter the contest with continuity and experience. Led by Shadab Khan, the team finished second in the previous season and remains one of the strongest units in PSL history. Their balanced squad and familiarity with pressure situations make them a formidable opponent for the newly rebranded Sultans.

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between the rebranded Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. Historically, however, Islamabad United have dominated the previous version of the Sultans, winning 10 matches compared to Multan’s 8 victories.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is known to favour batters, offering consistent bounce and allowing stroke-makers to play freely. High-scoring matches are common at this venue.

Pacers may find it challenging, especially as the match progresses, while spinners could play a key role in controlling the scoring rate. With multiple games scheduled at the venue, the outfield is expected to get quicker, further aiding batting.

Weather Conditions

The game is set to take place in nice, cool evening weather. Players will not feel the heat as they are going to play because the temperature is going to be lower during the game.

Dew will play a leading role in the second innings, making it a decisive factor in the toss. Though there is hardly any chance of rain, the clouds and breeze from time to time will have a small effect on the conditions.

Squads

Multan Sultans Squad

Sahibzada Farhan, Shan Masood, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Peter Siddle, Mohammad Nawaz, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, and others.

Islamabad United Squad

Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, and others.

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans

Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Shan Masood, Muhammad Shahzad, Ashton Turner (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Josh Philippe, Salman Mirza, Faisal Akram, Arafat Minhas, Tabraiz Shamsi/Peter Siddle

Islamabad United

Devon Conway, Sameer Minhas, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Also Read:Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs