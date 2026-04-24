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Home > Sports News > Mumbai Indians Concussion Controversy: Did MI Misuse Rule by Replacing Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur? Explained

Mumbai Indians Concussion Controversy: Did MI Misuse Rule by Replacing Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur? Explained

Mumbai Indians face a massive backlash over the Mitchell Santner concussion substitute controversy against CSK. Did MI misuse the rule to bring in Shardul Thakur for a shoulder injury? We explain the IPL concussion laws, Mahela Jayawardene’s emotional defense, and why fans are calling it a dark day for the spirit of cricket.

Mitchell Santner (X)
Mitchell Santner (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 24, 2026 17:08:33 IST

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Mumbai Indians Concussion Controversy: Did MI Misuse Rule by Replacing Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur? Explained

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves embroiled in a significant controversy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, following allegations of abusing the concussion substitute rule to swap out injured all-rounder Mitchell Santner during Thursday’s game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It all happened when the New Zealander injured his shoulder while catching a ball from CSK’s Kartik Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling. The spin-bowling all-rounder rose while holding his shoulder and needed to be substituted. Shortly after, MI submitted an official request to substitute him with Shardul Thakur, and it was approved.

The replacement sparked a significant uproar, raising concerns not only about the supposed abuse of the concussion substitute rule but also if Shardul could be deemed a suitable replacement for Santner.

A concussion substitute is permitted under IPL playing conditions only if a player experiences a head or neck injury. The severity of the injury needs to be confirmed with a medical assessment before receiving approval from the match referee.

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In Santner’s situation, the injury seemed to be related to his shoulder, whereas the request for a substitute was made due to neurological symptoms. He was seen applying ice to his shoulder while seated in the Mumbai Indians locker room later in the game.

Concussion Rule Explained:

Under the ICC Rules, a ‘concussion replacement’ can be executed:

– Right after a concussion takes place or is believed to have happened;

– Following an evaluation conducted on the field and/or an evaluation carried out off the field;

– Or at any other moment when a concussion takes place or is believed to have happened, including when a player was previously evaluated and has re-entered the game.

MI Head Coach On Controversy:

Mahela Jayawardene, the MI coach, couldn’t escape questions on the concussion substitution controversy in the press conference as social media erupted over the misuse of the rule. He said that both Santner’s neck and shoulder were hurt while taking the catch. He also revealed that when the management asked for a concussion substitute, the match referee allowed Shardul to take his place.

“He hit his head first and neck. Obviously, the shoulder as well,” Jayawardene said. “He went for a scan. Once he got back, he felt dizziness. So, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder, but he felt he wasn’t stable. So, we took him for a scan.”

“We requested (for a concussion substitute). Obviously, it is the match referee and the umpires’ discretion. They allowed Shardul,” he said. “Mitch will be disappointed that his batting prowess was matched to Shardul, but it is what it is. Hopefully, it’s not too bad.”

Even Shardul’s arrival could not change MI’s fortunes, with the franchise suffering a damning 103-run defeat.

(with agencies’ inputs)

Also Read: RCB vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Today’s Match At Chinnaswamy — Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans?

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Mumbai Indians Concussion Controversy: Did MI Misuse Rule by Replacing Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur? Explained

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Mumbai Indians Concussion Controversy: Did MI Misuse Rule by Replacing Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur? Explained

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Mumbai Indians Concussion Controversy: Did MI Misuse Rule by Replacing Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur? Explained
Mumbai Indians Concussion Controversy: Did MI Misuse Rule by Replacing Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur? Explained
Mumbai Indians Concussion Controversy: Did MI Misuse Rule by Replacing Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur? Explained
Mumbai Indians Concussion Controversy: Did MI Misuse Rule by Replacing Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur? Explained

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