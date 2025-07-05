NBA Shake-Up: Nuggets Scramble After Valančiūnas Exit

The Denver Nuggets appeared to be executing a flawless offseason. They bolstered their rotation by acquiring Cam Johnson via trade, re-signing key contributor Bruce Brown, and adding veteran scorer Tim Hardaway Jr. Most critically, they seemingly solved their long-standing backup center issue by securing Jonas Valančiūnas from Sacramento. But just as plans seemed solidified, a sudden twist unraveled it all.

Valančiūnas reportedly turned down Denver’s offer to sign a three-year, 12 million Euros deal with Greek club Panathinaikos. His overseas decision left the Nuggets without a true backup for Nikola Jokić , an issue that has haunted the team in recent playoff runs.

Nuggets Shift Focus to Horford

With Valančiūnas off the table, Denver is now pivoting quickly toward five-time All-Star Al Horford. National Basketball Association (NBA) insider Evan Sidery reported that Horford has emerged as a serious target for the Nuggets. Despite being 39, Horford’s experience, leadership, and defensive versatility could be exactly what Denver needs to reinforce its frontcourt.

Cap Space Gives Denver Leverage

The Nuggets have a strong financial position, holding the full $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. That flexibility makes them one of the most viable suitors for Horford, especially now that the Lakers—who recently signed Deandre Ayton—are likely out of contention. Only the Golden State Warriors appear to remain as serious competition.

Veteran Stability for a Deep Playoff Run

Horford’s averages last season 9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, don’t tell the full story. His ability to stretch the floor, switch on defense, and make smart passes fits perfectly alongside Jokić’s offensive style. More importantly, his veteran presence could provide the playoff poise Denver missed when forced to rely on inconsistent options like Dario Šarić.

With unproven bigs like Zeke Nnaji and rookie DaRon Holmes II still developing, Horford represents one of the last veteran options who could step in and contribute meaningful minutes. For a team still in its championship window, time is of the essence and Horford may be their best hope to solidify a shaky rotation.

