Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh
Live TV
TRENDING |
Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh
Home > Sports > NBA Shake-Up: Nuggets Scramble After Valančiūnas Exit

NBA Shake-Up: Nuggets Scramble After Valančiūnas Exit

The Denver Nuggets are targeting veteran NBA center Al Horford after Jonas Valančiūnas unexpectedly signed with Greek club Panathinaikos. With backup center depth still a major need, Denver is hoping Horford’s experience, defense, and playoff poise can solidify their title-contending roster.

Jonas Valančiūnas
Jonas Valančiūnas (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 08:53:59 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Denver Nuggets appeared to be executing a flawless offseason. They bolstered their rotation by acquiring Cam Johnson via trade, re-signing key contributor Bruce Brown, and adding veteran scorer Tim Hardaway Jr. Most critically, they seemingly solved their long-standing backup center issue by securing Jonas Valančiūnas from Sacramento. But just as plans seemed solidified, a sudden twist unraveled it all.

Valančiūnas reportedly turned down Denver’s offer to sign a three-year, 12 million Euros deal with Greek club Panathinaikos. His overseas decision left the Nuggets without a true backup for Nikola Jokić , an issue that has haunted the team in recent playoff runs.

Nuggets Shift Focus to Horford

With Valančiūnas off the table, Denver is now pivoting quickly toward five-time All-Star Al Horford. National Basketball Association (NBA) insider Evan Sidery reported that Horford has emerged as a serious target for the Nuggets. Despite being 39, Horford’s experience, leadership, and defensive versatility could be exactly what Denver needs to reinforce its frontcourt.

Cap Space Gives Denver Leverage

The Nuggets have a strong financial position, holding the full $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. That flexibility makes them one of the most viable suitors for Horford, especially now that the Lakers—who recently signed Deandre Ayton—are likely out of contention. Only the Golden State Warriors appear to remain as serious competition.

Veteran Stability for a Deep Playoff Run

Horford’s averages last season 9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, don’t tell the full story. His ability to stretch the floor, switch on defense, and make smart passes fits perfectly alongside Jokić’s offensive style. More importantly, his veteran presence could provide the playoff poise Denver missed when forced to rely on inconsistent options like Dario Šarić.

With unproven bigs like Zeke Nnaji and rookie DaRon Holmes II still developing, Horford represents one of the last veteran options who could step in and contribute meaningful minutes. For a team still in its championship window, time is of the essence and Horford may be their best hope to solidify a shaky rotation.

Also Read: Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon Dream Ends In Gritty Battle With Aryna Sabalenka

Tags: nba
Advertisement

More News

New Star Rises, Old Club Falls: Chelsea Survives Estevao Scare to Reach Club World Cup Semis
‘Thammudu’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nithiin Starrer Hits 2 Crore-Mark
NBA Shake-Up: Nuggets Scramble After Valančiūnas Exit
How Did Julian McMahon Die? Beloved Nip/Tuck Actor Passes Away At 56 After Cancer Battle
Tragedy in Karol Bagh: Fire at Vishal Mega Mart Claims Young Life
Texas Flash Floods Kill 13, Dozens Missing From Camp Mystic As Rescue Efforts Intensify
PM Modi Makes Historic Argentina Visit After 50 Years, Will Meet President Milei And Visit Boca Juniors Stadium
Study Reveals How Brain Imaging Could Personalise Parkinson’s Treatment
Buenos Aires Gears Up For PM Modi’s Arrival With Grand Indian Dance Performances
All About Julian McMahon’s Family: The Actor, The Husband, The Father And The Son Of A Prime Minister

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?