Home > Sports > ICC Postpones Nepal vs Oman and Other CWC League 2 Matches Amid Israel-Iran War

ICC Postpones Nepal vs Oman and Other CWC League 2 Matches Amid Israel-Iran War

The ODI tri-series featuring Nepal, Oman, and the UAE was postponed by the ICC amid the Israel-Iran war in the Middle East. The postponed series was part of the CWC League 2 and was scheduled to kick off on the 10th of March.

The Nepal Cricket team registered its first win in the T20 World Cup 2026 against Scotland. Image Credit X/@CricketNep
The Nepal Cricket team registered its first win in the T20 World Cup 2026 against Scotland. Image Credit X/@CricketNep

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 10, 2026 14:08:45 IST

ICC Postpones Nepal vs Oman and Other CWC League 2 Matches Amid Israel-Iran War

Nepal were set to host Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for ODI matches as part of their path to qualification in the Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2. The six matches between the three countries were supposed to take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Kathmandu.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post made by Cricket Nepal, the announcement of CWC League 2 matches being postponed was made. The post also said that the rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming days. 

CWC League 2 matches postponed




The matches between Nepal, Oman, and the UAE were scheduled to begin on the 10th of March. The Nepal vs Oman clash was supposed to be played today. The hosts would have played the UAE on the 14th of March. 

After the series, the next set of CWC League Two matches is to be played in Namibia. Scotland and Oman will be taking on the hosts in yet another ODI tri-series. Currently, these matches are scheduled to begin on the 2nd of April. 

CWC League 2’s significance in the ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification

The CWC League 2 acts as a pathway for qualification to the ODI World Cup 2027. It is an eight-team league, where the top four teams will make it to the ODI World Cup qualifiers. The ODI World Cup in 2027 will be a 14-team event. The 10 full-member teams will automatically qualify for the tournament courtesy of their ranking and hosting status. 

The other four spots will be up for grabs in the ODI World Cup qualifiers. Among Nepal, the UAE, and Oman, it is the latter that has a chance of making it into the ODI World Cup qualifiers. 

While the United States of America ranks first in the CWC League 2, Scotland, the Netherlands, and Oman are placed second, third, and fourth, respectively. As things stand currently, these four teams will make it to the ODI World Cup qualifiers. 

Oman was supposed to play four matches in the now-postponed series. Three wins in those four games would have taken them to joint-second position on the table with Scotland. 

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 2:08 PM IST
Tags: CWC LeagueCWC League 2iranisraelisrael-iran warkathmandumiddle east conflictMiddle East WarnepalOmanuaeUnited Arab Emirates

ICC Postpones Nepal vs Oman and Other CWC League 2 Matches Amid Israel-Iran War

ICC Postpones Nepal vs Oman and Other CWC League 2 Matches Amid Israel-Iran War

ICC Postpones Nepal vs Oman and Other CWC League 2 Matches Amid Israel-Iran War
ICC Postpones Nepal vs Oman and Other CWC League 2 Matches Amid Israel-Iran War
ICC Postpones Nepal vs Oman and Other CWC League 2 Matches Amid Israel-Iran War
ICC Postpones Nepal vs Oman and Other CWC League 2 Matches Amid Israel-Iran War

QUICK LINKS