In a dramatic FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal, Chelsea secured their place in the semifinals with a narrow 2-1 victory over Brazilian giants Palmeiras, however it was Estevao Willian, the 18-year-old prodigy Chelsea just signed, who stole the spotlight.

Cole Palmer gave the Blues an early advantage with a composed 16th-minute finish. However, in the 53rd minute, Estevao soon to become a Chelsea player in a deal reportedly worth up to GBP 52 million fired in a stunning equalizer from a tight angle, reminding everyone exactly why Europe’s top clubs chased his signature.

Ironically, his brilliance threatened to knock out the club he’ll soon call home. But Chelsea regained the lead just minutes later when Malo Gusto’s cross took a cruel deflection off Palmeiras defender Giay Agustin, resulting in an own goal that sealed the win for the Premier League side.

New Faces Impress, But Injuries and Suspensions Loom

Amid the chaos, Chelsea’s GBP 55 million signing Joao Pedro made a lively debut just two days after arriving from Brighton. Though he didn’t find the net, his movement and link-up play showed immediate promise.

Not all news was positive, however. Both Liam Delap and Levi Colwill were booked and will now miss the semifinal, while captain Reece James suffered an injury during the warm-up. The absence of Nicolas Jackson, who had returned from suspension, also raised eyebrows.

Despite the disruptions, Chelsea will now prepare to face Fluminense, another Brazilian powerhouse at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday (July 08).

Looking Ahead

For Palmeiras, this marks the end of a short-lived but spirited Club World Cup campaign. They return to domestic action minus their young star, Estevao, whose departure now feels even more significant following his standout performance.

For Chelsea, the win provides momentum and plenty to ponder — especially with a glimpse of the future already scoring against them.

