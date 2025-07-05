Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh
Live TV
TRENDING |
Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh Camp Mystic Modi Javier Milei meeting Brain study Australian actor Julian McMahon PM Modi in Trinidad D Gukesh
Home > Sports > New Star Rises, Old Club Falls: Chelsea Survives Estevao Scare to Reach Club World Cup Semis

New Star Rises, Old Club Falls: Chelsea Survives Estevao Scare to Reach Club World Cup Semis

Chelsea advanced to the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals with a 2-1 win over Palmeiras, despite a stunning goal from 18-year-old Estevao Willian—who is set to join the Blues. Cole Palmer scored early, and a deflected Malo Gusto cross sealed the win. Chelsea will face Fluminense next in New Jersey.

Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer scored in 16th minute (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 09:18:31 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a dramatic FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal, Chelsea secured their place in the semifinals with a narrow 2-1 victory over Brazilian giants Palmeiras, however it was Estevao Willian, the 18-year-old prodigy Chelsea just signed, who stole the spotlight.

Cole Palmer gave the Blues an early advantage with a composed 16th-minute finish. However, in the 53rd minute, Estevao soon to become a Chelsea player in a deal reportedly worth up to GBP 52 million fired in a stunning equalizer from a tight angle, reminding everyone exactly why Europe’s top clubs chased his signature.

Ironically, his brilliance threatened to knock out the club he’ll soon call home. But Chelsea regained the lead just minutes later when Malo Gusto’s cross took a cruel deflection off Palmeiras defender Giay Agustin, resulting in an own goal that sealed the win for the Premier League side.

New Faces Impress, But Injuries and Suspensions Loom

Amid the chaos, Chelsea’s GBP 55 million signing Joao Pedro made a lively debut just two days after arriving from Brighton. Though he didn’t find the net, his movement and link-up play showed immediate promise.

Not all news was positive, however. Both Liam Delap and Levi Colwill were booked and will now miss the semifinal, while captain Reece James suffered an injury during the warm-up. The absence of Nicolas Jackson, who had returned from suspension, also raised eyebrows.

Despite the disruptions, Chelsea will now prepare to face Fluminense, another Brazilian powerhouse  at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday (July 08).

Looking Ahead

For Palmeiras, this marks the end of a short-lived but spirited Club World Cup campaign. They return to domestic action minus their young star, Estevao, whose departure now feels even more significant following his standout performance.

For Chelsea, the win provides momentum and plenty to ponder — especially with a glimpse of the future already scoring against them.

Also Read: NBA Shake-Up: Nuggets Scramble After Valančiūnas Exit

Tags: chelseafifafifa club world cup
Advertisement

More News

New Star Rises, Old Club Falls: Chelsea Survives Estevao Scare to Reach Club World Cup Semis
‘Thammudu’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nithiin Starrer Hits 2 Crore-Mark
NBA Shake-Up: Nuggets Scramble After Valančiūnas Exit
How Did Julian McMahon Die? Beloved Nip/Tuck Actor Passes Away At 56 After Cancer Battle
Tragedy in Karol Bagh: Fire at Vishal Mega Mart Claims Young Life
Texas Flash Floods Kill 13, Dozens Missing From Camp Mystic As Rescue Efforts Intensify
PM Modi Makes Historic Argentina Visit After 50 Years, Will Meet President Milei And Visit Boca Juniors Stadium
Study Reveals How Brain Imaging Could Personalise Parkinson’s Treatment
Buenos Aires Gears Up For PM Modi’s Arrival With Grand Indian Dance Performances
All About Julian McMahon’s Family: The Actor, The Husband, The Father And The Son Of A Prime Minister

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?