New Zealand Storm Into T20 World Cup 2026 Final As Finn Allen’s Century Beats South Africa By 9 Wickets

New Zealand’s Finn Allen stole the show with his aggressive batting display at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match on Wednesday. Riding on his spectacular knock, the New Zealand cricket team became the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026, defeating the Proteas by 9 wickets.

Allen scripted history as he slammed the fastest T20 World Cup 2026 century.

Here are the 5 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup history:

Finn Allen – 33 balls Chris Gayle – 47 balls Harry Brook – 50 balls Chris Gayle – 50 balls Brendon McCullum – 51 balls

Meanwhile, fans flooded social media, hailing New Zealand for their outstanding all-around performance in the semi-final clash against South Africa.

Check out the best reactions:

Remember the Name, Finn Allen 👑 pic.twitter.com/H8vwniM5lF — कट्टर INDIA समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) March 4, 2026

Finn Allen, with his full dhaadi and kaadhula kadukkan, he looks like one of those Guy Ritchie padathla vara rowdies who you wouldn’t wanna mess with. South Africa bore the brunt of his wrath. 100*(33) in the T20 WC Semis at the Eden. Absolute annihilation. Joy for KKR fans, this… — Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 4, 2026

5 Fastest 100s in the T20 World Cups: 1) Finn Allen 🇳🇿 – 33 balls 2) Chris Gayle 🏝️ – 47 balls 3) Harry Brook 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – 50 balls 4) Chris Gayle 🏝️ – 50 balls 5) B McCullum 🇳🇿 – 51 balls Today, Finn Allen has smashed the Fastest ever T20 WC 💯 #NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/ti4BEyycJv — Fan Account Richard Kettlebourogh (@RichKettle07) March 4, 2026

FINN ALLEN – YOU ABSOLUTE FREAK. 🥶 History will remember this onslaught on South Africa in the Semi Final of a T20 World Cup. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/c0wXw1TTcv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2026

South African bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the Player of the Match Finn Allen. They looked clueless & hopeless against the onslaught of Allen & Seifert. #T20WorldCup26 pic.twitter.com/T23QmxMk03 — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) March 4, 2026

THEY DEMOLISED THE PROTEAS IN THE POWERPLAY. 86 needed off 84 balls. South Africa will need New Zealand to do a South Africa to win this. pic.twitter.com/8KAeGWENiJ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 4, 2026

Unbeaten in the group, failing disastrously so far in the SF knockout. It is almost like we are watching SA play a different sport than the one they were all-conquering at until today. Like comparing fire with ice. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) March 4, 2026

Neesham bro, Twitter needs you. Please come here. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 4, 2026

More to Follow….

ALSO READ: NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Final: “Real Chokers Of Cricket” — Fans React After South Africa’s Batting Falls Apart, Marco Jansen Leads Rescue Act