New Zealand Storm Into T20 World Cup 2026 Final As Finn Allen's Century Beats South Africa By 9 Wickets

New Zealand Storm Into T20 World Cup 2026 Final As Finn Allen's Century Beats South Africa By 9 Wickets

New Zealand thrashed South Africa by 9 wickets to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final, with Finn Allen smashing a brilliant century to lead a dominant chase.

New Zealand Storm Into T20 World Cup 2026 Final As Finn Allen's Century Sinks South Africa By 9 Wickets | Image Source - AFP
New Zealand Storm Into T20 World Cup 2026 Final As Finn Allen's Century Sinks South Africa By 9 Wickets | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 4, 2026 22:18:19 IST

New Zealand Storm Into T20 World Cup 2026 Final As Finn Allen’s Century Beats South Africa By 9 Wickets

New Zealand’s Finn Allen stole the show with his aggressive batting display at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match on Wednesday. Riding on his spectacular knock, the New Zealand cricket team became the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026, defeating the Proteas by 9 wickets.

Allen scripted history as he slammed the fastest T20 World Cup 2026 century.

Here are the 5 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup history:

  1. Finn Allen – 33 balls

  2. Chris Gayle – 47 balls

  3. Harry Brook – 50 balls

  4. Chris Gayle – 50 balls

  5. Brendon McCullum – 51 balls

Meanwhile, fans flooded social media, hailing New Zealand for their outstanding all-around performance in the semi-final clash against South Africa. 

Check out the best reactions:

More to Follow….

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 10:17 PM IST
New Zealand Storm Into T20 World Cup 2026 Final As Finn Allen’s Century Beats South Africa By 9 Wickets

QUICK LINKS