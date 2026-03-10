Newcastle United vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Newcastle United host FC Barcelona at St. James’ Park tonight, March 10, 2026, for a monumental UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie. This fixture is being hailed by manager Eddie Howe as the “biggest game in the club’s history,” marking Newcastle’s first appearance in the knockout stages of Europe’s elite competition. The Magpies reached this phase after a dominant 9–3 aggregate victory over Qarabağ in the playoff round, but they face a daunting task against the current La Liga leaders. Barcelona, revitalized under Hansi Flick, previously secured a 2–1 victory at this venue during the league phase in September, where a Marcus Rashford brace proved decisive.

Personnel issues cloud the buildup for both sides, as Newcastle navigates a flu bug alongside long-term absences like Bruno Guimarães and Fabian Schär. Barcelona arrive without key figures Frenkie de Jong, Jules Koundé, and Gavi, but they remain heavy favorites behind the generational talent of Lamine Yamal. Yamal is set to become the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League appearances tonight, spearheading an attack that averaged nearly three goals per game in the league phase. Tactically, Flick expects Newcastle to employ a high-intensity, man-to-man press, requiring his side to defend with “pride and courage.” With both teams prioritizing offensive transitions over cagey defensive setups, the 52,000-strong Tyneside crowd is expected to witness a high-scoring encounter. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM GMT, with the return leg set for March 18 at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Live Streaming UCL 2025-26

When will the Newcastle United vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match take place?

The Newcastle United vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match is going to take place on Wednesday, March 11 2026 in India.