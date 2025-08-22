LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NFL's Three Amigos: Giants QB Trio Shines While Russell Wilson Remains Sidelined

NFL’s Three Amigos: Giants QB Trio Shines While Russell Wilson Remains Sidelined

Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito dubbed the "three amigos" led the Giants to a 3-0 preseason run, while veteran QB Russell Wilson was noticeably absent from team celebrations. Fans praised Winston's leadership and speculated about Wilson’s future with the team.

Jaxson Dart and Tommy DeVito (Image Credit - X)
Jaxson Dart and Tommy DeVito (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 22, 2025 15:56:10 IST

The New York Giants are turning heads after dominating the 2025 NFL preseason with three convincing wins against the Bills (34-25), Jets (31-12), and Patriots (42-10). Quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito celebrated their streak with energy and swagger. In a video shared by the Giants’ X account, Winston dubbed the trio the “three amigos,” exclaiming, “We got the young buck, and we eat Ws with the young bucks! The three amigos, the three tuddys! Good night!” The chemistry between the three quarterbacks has clearly boosted morale in the locker room.

Giants Ride High with Preseason Hat-Trick and QB Chemistry

The trio has built momentum on and off the field, leading the Giants through a perfect preseason run. Their camaraderie and light-hearted energy have won over fans and brought renewed optimism to the franchise. But while the “three amigos” soaked in the attention, one name was notably absent.

Russell Wilson: The Missing Man in the Huddle

Russell Wilson, once the face of an NFL franchise, was nowhere to be seen in the viral clip—and fans quickly took notice. One posted a GIF of a confused John Travolta, captioned “Wilson:”, while others asked outright, “Is Russ getting cut?” Speculation is mounting around Wilson’s status in the Giants’ QB room, with many suggesting he may not make the final roster.

Fans Rally Around Winston, the Locker Room Leader

Meanwhile, Jameis Winston has become a fan favorite, praised for his leadership and charisma. Even Eagles fans expressed support for him—outside of Philly matchups. “Jameis Winston is the best culture builder in the NFL,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Protect Jameis at all cost.” From talent to locker room chemistry, the Giants’ QB trio is giving fans something to cheer about this preseason.

NFL’s Three Amigos: Giants QB Trio Shines While Russell Wilson Remains Sidelined

