Nuno Espirito Santo Commits To Nottingham Forest Until 2028 With 3-Year Contract Extension

Nottingham Forest on Saturday announced a three-year contract extension of manager Nuno Espirito Santo ahead of the 2025/26 campaign until 2028.

In the previous edition, the 51-year-old guided Forest to a finish in the seventh spot in the Premier League. After an impressive run, Nottingham secured European qualification for the first time since the 1995/96 season.

European Qualification and Late Season Dip

The Reds released a statement to confirm Nuno’s extended stay, which read, “Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce that Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new contract with the Club. The Forest Head Coach has been handed a new three-year deal by owner Evangelos Marinakis ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.”

For the majority of the campaign, it appeared as though Nottingham Forest would qualify for the Champions League. However, they lost their form towards the end of the season and lost four of their last eight games to miss out on the opportunity. They also reached the FA Cup semi-final but lost to Manchester City and crashed out of the tournament.

Historic Wins and Managerial Recognition

In the last season, Nuno guided Forest to away wins against Liverpool and Manchester United for the first time in 55 and 30 years respectively. He also achieved the club’s longest top-flight winning streak since 1967.

His remarkable efforts were also recognised as he won three Premier League Manager of the Month awards in October, December and March, more than any other manager during the 2024/25 campaign.

Nuno and Marinakis Share Common Vision

“I am delighted to be able to continue our journey at this fantastic football Club. Since we arrived at Forest, we have worked extremely hard to create a special bond between the players, the fans and everyone at the Club, which helped us achieve great things last season,” Nuno said as quoted from a statement by the Nottingham Forest.

“I would like to thank our owner, Marinakis, for his constant support and backing. It is important to me to share a strong relationship with our ownership, and we have thoroughly enjoyed working together ever since I arrived at Forest. Now is the time to work harder than ever as we strive for more special memories together,” he concluded.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed his delight and said, “Nuno has made a great impact and performed very well during his time with us so far. He has demonstrated that he maximises player performance and is an expert at developing players whilst also embedding our young talent into the first team set-up.”

“We enjoy a strong and solid relationship together and, above all, we share the same dream and ambition of writing a new history for Nottingham Forest, competing in the Premier League and in Europe and winning trophies for our great club!” he added.

