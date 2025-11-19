NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online

The second One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and West Indies will be held at McLean Park, Napier, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, The first match was really tight, and New Zealand lost an important player due to injury, so it is very likely to be another thrilling match.

the Indian viewers will have plenty of choices to follow the game. The match is going to start at 6:30 am IST. It will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network along with online streaming via the SonyLIV app/website and FanCode, catering to the Indian audience. Daryl Mitchell, the New Zealand hero, hit a hundred (119) in the opening game and markedly helped the team, which could put up 269 runs for the loss of 7 wickets, whereas the West Indies balls up their effort and yet lost by just 7 runs.

Mitchell’s incredible innings is behind him now as he has been declared injured for the series, and the selection of New Zealand’s squad is now facing a new dilemma. Despite West Indies faithfuls having good innings from Sherfane Rutherford (55), Keacy Carty, and Shai Hope, they couldn’t reach the target. New Zealand’s bowlers will now be in the limelight, particularly Kyle Jamieson who has already picked up 3 wickets in the first game and might be a key player again.

The streaming details are already known to the public and the game is pretty early for a lot of Indian viewers, so the expectation is huge. The series is a great chance for both teams to present their talents, West Indies looking to level the series, on the other hand, New Zealand is fighting to keep their home advantage even though they are without a key batsman. With the close win in the first match, one more great fight should be coming, and the broadcast on many platforms will mean that no one will miss a second of the action.

