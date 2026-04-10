Oman vs Namibia Live Streaming and Score Details, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Playing XIs, Toss Update, When, Where to Watch

Oman vs Namibia Live Streaming: Namibia take on Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Oman have played 23 matches so far and have 29 points and 13 wins under their belt. Namibia have played 26 matches and have 20 points and nine wins in the kitty so far. Talking about the most runs in the tournament so far, George Munsey tops the chart with 1049 runs in 19 matches. Milind Kumar is next in the list with 1016 runs in 22 matches while Saiteja Mukkamalla has 874 runs to his name in 20 games. Max O’Dowd has played 22 matches and has notched up 857 runs. Monank Patel is at fifth with 842 runs in 24 matches. In the bowling, Bernard Scholtz has 44 wickets in 26 matches, Shakeel Ahmed at two with 42 scalps in 18 matches, Saurabh Netravalkar is at three with 35 wickets in 19 matches. Gerhard Erasmus has picked up 35 wickets in 25 matches and Kyle Klein also has 35 wickets in 17 matches.

OMA vs NAM Playing XIs:

Namibia: Willem Myburgh, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green(w), JJ Smit(c), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Vinayak Shukla(w), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Ashish Odedara, Shakeel Ahmed, Jiten Ramanandi, Mujibur Ali, Mohammad Imran, Samay Shrivastava, Hassnain Shah

Namibia have won the toss and have opted to field

Oman vs Namibia LIVE Streaming Details:

When is the Oman vs Namibia, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match?

The match will take place at 1: 00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Where to watch the Namibia vs Oman, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match?

The NAM vs OMA match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. For the rest of the world ICC.TV provide world wide streaming, subjected to regional rights.

Full Squads:

Namibia: Willem Myburgh, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, JJ Smit(c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Zacheo van Vuuren, Michael van Lingen, Max Heingo, William Lottering

Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Mujibur Ali, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Shakeel Ahmed, Hassnain Shah, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Imran, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Karan Sonavale

🏏 Oman vs Namibia – Last 10 ODI Matches

No. Date Venue Winner Margin 1 Feb 2025 Oman Namibia Won by 23 runs 2 2024 UAE Namibia Won by 6 wickets 3 2023 Oman Namibia Won by 4 wickets 4 2023 Oman Oman Won by 5 wickets 5 2022 UAE Namibia Won by 110 runs 6 2022 Oman Oman Won by 7 wickets 7 2021 UAE Namibia Won by 3 wickets 8 2021 Oman Namibia Won by 52 runs 9 2020 Oman Namibia Won by 52 runs 10 2019 UAE Oman Won by 6 wickets

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