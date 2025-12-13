‘Once Again, Mismanagement And Sheer Incompetence…’: BJP Slams TMC After Chaos At Lionel Messi’s Stadium Visit

Argentina’s legendary footballer Lionel Messi’s GOAT tour has been surrounded with controversy after the chaos created at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. After the footballer left the stadium in just 10 minutes, a massive outrage among the 50,000 fans in attendance who had paid between INR 2000 and INR 10000 for the event.

Now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted on the chaos that happened in Kolkata.

“One of the greatest to ever play the game, Lionel Messi, arrived in Kolkata as part of the GOAT Tour — a moment that should’ve put the city and the country on the global sporting map. 🌍⚽.Instead, what was meant to be inspiring turned into a dismal, embarrassing spectacle,” the social media post read.

“𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐓𝐌𝐂’𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝,” it added.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tendered an apology to Messi and his fans.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident. I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers,” she wrote on X.

