How Messi Reacted to Kolkata Chaos: Report Reveals GOAT Was Upset Over Event Mismanagement, Wanted To …

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi’s visit turned into a mess in Kolkata as fans were left disappointed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner exited Salt Lake Stadium within 10 minutes of arrival. Supporters, who had paid between INR 4,500 and INR 10,000 for tickets, were unable to catch a proper glimpse of the 38-year-old football icon.

Fans Disappointed as Messi Exits Early

Messi, surrounded by intense security and VVIPs, decided to leave the stadium shortly after entering, triggering chaos among supporters. Reports indicate that fans began hurling chairs and water bottles, and some even abused the event organiser. Vandalism was reported as fans rushed toward the centre of the stadium. Police efforts to control the crowd failed, prompting the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

According to reports, Messi was constantly surrounded by hundreds of people believed to be supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress, which obstructed fans from seeing the football star.

Messi Meets Players Before Exiting

Upon arrival, Messi went straight to meet players of Mohun Bagan All Stars and Diamond Harbour All Stars, who had played an exhibition match just before his entry. However, the mismanagement on the ground soon became apparent.

Former India international Lalkamal Bhowmick, part of the Diamond Harbour All Stars team, shared insights with Livemint, “Messi looked happy initially as he met with the players. A little later, I heard Messi saying to his team, ‘Since I came inside, I am only walking this side and that side. What is happening?’”

Attempts to Persuade Messi to Stay

After exiting, Messi, Suarez, and De Paul were seen in their car, with the management firm in their decision not to continue the event. West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, police DGP Rajeev Kumar, and organiser Satadru Dutta tried to convince Team Messi to reconsider.

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, one of the chief guests, reportedly said:

“It would be nice if you stayed a little longer.”

Mamata Banerjee Issues Apology

The chaotic events prompted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apologise publicly. In a post on X, she wrote:

“I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident.”

