Home > Sports > Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch PAK vs NED Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Here are the details about Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch PAK vs NED Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 7, 2026 10:53:14 IST

The ICC Men T20 world Cup 2026 will commence on February 7, 2026 and the tournament will commence with Pakistan vs Netherlands on the Sinhalese Sports club ground at Colombo,Sri Lanka. This confrontation represents the official curtain raiser of the world event, as it will unite 20 international teams in the month long campaign that will continue in the month of March to the 8th.

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

The game will start at 11:00 AM IST (toss at around 10.30 AM), and Group A proceedings will commence which will also involve India, Namibia and the USA. People are eagerly anticipating the Pakistan team making their World Cup bid with a fiery Dutch team, and it will be the beginning of the competition. 

There are several different television networks in India that could be used to watch this much-hyped opening game. The live telecast is going to be provided on the Star Sports Network that will have the broadcast rights on the tournament on linear television channels. To add on it, the viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and the JioHotstar site, and therefore, it is easy to watch it on smartphones, tablets, and smart televisions with an active subscription. Such sites will also usually provide multi language commentary and highlights of the match to its audience so that fans would not miss anything in the match. 

In addition to India viewing experience, T20 World Cup 2026 is being transmitted to the cricketing followers globally via an extensive array of channels and streaming organizations. In other significant cricketing areas, such as Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, ESPN plus and Willow TV in the United States of America and PTV Sports in Pakistan will broadcast the action, with the ICC broadcasting its own in some areas with free streams. This wide international reach is a guarantee that millions of viewers can track the story of the tournament through to the end. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Complete Tournament Guide Fixtures, Groups, Venues And Live Streaming Info

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 10:12 AM IST
QUICK LINKS