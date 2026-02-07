T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Complete Tournament Guide Fixtures, Groups, Venues And Live Streaming Info

ICC Men 2026 T20 World Cup will be hosted in India and Sri Lanka, which will be played between February 7 and March 8, 2026. The tournament also has 20 teams that are playing the four groups of five teams each to make the group stage crowded and the teams play four matches.

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Group Stage

Super 8 stage will be used to shortlist two teams out of every group that will proceed that will bring down to the semi finals and final matches. India is a defending champion and has entered the tournament in good form and confidence and are in the tournament together with their traditional rivals such as Pakistan, England, Australia, and emerging nations such as Nepal and the USA.

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Venues



The games will be played in 8 best stadiums that will be shared by the two host countries. The large Indian stadiums are Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Matches in Sri Lanka will be played in the R. Premadasa Stadium and the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The much awaited India vs Pakistan game will be played on February 15 in Colombo that will be one of the high profile group stage games to be hosted as it shows the biggest rivalry ever witnessed in cricket.

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Live Streaming

India: JioHotstar and Star Sports

Sri Lanka: Dialogue TV ; ThePapare.com; Dialogue Play; TV Supreme; PEO TV; accessible in Sinhala;

Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives: Star Sports

Bangladesh: Rabbithole; T Sports & Nagorik TV; Star Sports

Pakistan: PTV and Myco (TV); Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad; PTV Home and digital Urdu commentary for Pakistani games

United Kingdom and Ireland: Hindi commentary for the semifinals and finals of Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event is available on NOW.

Italy: Sky Italy

Australia, and Sub-Saharan Africa: Prime Video, SuperSport

New Zealand: SKY Sport; Willow TV in the US and Canada; CricBuzz DTC (selected feeds); CricLife Max on Willow’s YouTube channel in the UAE and MENA region (via StarzPlay); and big-screen collaborations (VOX, Reel, Roxy, Cinepolis, Star, Mukta, Epix Cinema)

Caribbean Islands: ESPN

Latin America: Disney+ app

Brazil: Select ESPN linear TV platforms

Nepal (extra): Kantipur TV; in some areas, ICC.tv offers Nepali programming.

Afghanistan: Lemar TV

Singapore: Hub Sports 4 Pacific Islands, PNG Digicel

Hong Kong and Malaysia: CricBuzz channel

Netherlands-NOS (all Netherlands matches are streamed)

Every remaining region (free global coverage) – ICC.tv; A few games from the ICC’s official YouTube channel

