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Home > Sports News > Pakistan Cricket: ‘New Damad in Town!’ — Salman Ali Agha Set to Marry PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Daughter Amid T20I Captaincy Row | Full Details Inside

Pakistan Cricket: ‘New Damad in Town!’ — Salman Ali Agha Set to Marry PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Daughter Amid T20I Captaincy Row | Full Details Inside

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha is reportedly set to marry PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s daughter, sparking favouritism debate in Pakistan cricket. The development comes amid Agha’s poor form and Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 exit, yet he is still expected to continue as captain, raising fresh questions.

Salman Aghan and Mohsin Naqvi at Gaddafi Stadium. Image Credit: X
Salman Aghan and Mohsin Naqvi at Gaddafi Stadium. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 29, 2026 10:55:58 IST

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Pakistan Cricket: ‘New Damad in Town!’ — Salman Ali Agha Set to Marry PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Daughter Amid T20I Captaincy Row | Full Details Inside

Salman Ali Agha is reportedly getting ready to marry for the second time. The T20I skipper was recently seen with Mohsin Naqvi in the stands while watching a PSL clash. Agha and Naqvi’s presence raised speculations that the Pakistani all-rounder will be marrying the PCB Chairman’s daughter.

The speculations quickly sparked on social media platforms. Fans of Pakistan’s cricket team blamed that this new relationship would lead to favoritism in the team. Salman Agha, who is the skipper of Pakistan in the shortest Men in Green in the T20 World Cup 2026, where they were knocked out in the Super Eight Stage. In spite of poor results in the shortest format, Salman Agha will now be expected to continue to lead the team.

Salman Agha set to be Mohsin Naqvi’s son-in-law?



There are multiple claims being made on social media platforms that Salman Ali Agha is set to remarry. The T20I skipper will be marrying Mohsin Naqvi’s daughter, according to reports. Naqvi and Salman Agha were seen together in the stands at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PCB Chairman and T20I skipper were seen in the stands during the clash between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. 

Fans of the Pakistan cricket team believe that if the reports are true, this will create favoritism in the team. 

Salman Agha in T20Is

Salman Ali Agha has been a disappointment in T20Is both as a batter and as a captain. The right-handed batter in 48 innings has managed to score 916 runs at a strike rate of 123.11. However, his strike rate dips further when playing away from home. In 37 innings in venues outside Pakistan, Agha has scored 592 runs at a strike rate of 113.84. His disappointing returns with the bat in hand at a time when the shortest format has all been about high strike rates have raised concerns.

Along with his diminishing batting performances, Salman’s time as the captain of the Pakistan national team has not been great. Having captained the Asian nation in 50 games, he has led them to wins in 31 games. While he has a win/loss ratio of 1.72, the performance of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 under his stewardship raised concerns. Pakistan managed four wins in the tournament. Out of those four victories, only one came against a test nation

Also Read: PSL 2026 Standings After Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match: Lahore Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

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Tags: Mohsin NaqviMohsin Naqvi DaughterPakistan CaptainPSL 2026Salman Agha WeddingSalman Ali Aghasalman-aghat20 world cup 2026

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Pakistan Cricket: ‘New Damad in Town!’ — Salman Ali Agha Set to Marry PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Daughter Amid T20I Captaincy Row | Full Details Inside

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Pakistan Cricket: ‘New Damad in Town!’ — Salman Ali Agha Set to Marry PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Daughter Amid T20I Captaincy Row | Full Details Inside

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Pakistan Cricket: ‘New Damad in Town!’ — Salman Ali Agha Set to Marry PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Daughter Amid T20I Captaincy Row | Full Details Inside
Pakistan Cricket: ‘New Damad in Town!’ — Salman Ali Agha Set to Marry PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Daughter Amid T20I Captaincy Row | Full Details Inside
Pakistan Cricket: ‘New Damad in Town!’ — Salman Ali Agha Set to Marry PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Daughter Amid T20I Captaincy Row | Full Details Inside
Pakistan Cricket: ‘New Damad in Town!’ — Salman Ali Agha Set to Marry PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Daughter Amid T20I Captaincy Row | Full Details Inside

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