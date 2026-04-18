Pakistan Set to Play Argentina in Friendly Match Soon? Fans Ask — Cricket or Football Amid Viral News | Reports

In what could be a game-changer for football fans in South Asia, Pakistan and Argentina are engaged in discussions regarding the potential for an international football match, as part of wider conversations aimed at collaboration in football development, as per a report. The report of a Pakistan-based website, ProPakistani, indicates that representatives from the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) participated in an initial online meeting.

Throughout the conversation, both parties examined various areas for collaboration, such as coaching development, technical training initiatives, and the possibility of organizing a match between their national teams.

The discussions included the potential for Argentine coaches to come to Pakistan as part of a structured development program. Both parties examined an expanded technical cooperation framework designed to enhance Pakistan’s football infrastructure.

As soon as the news hit social media, it instantly attracted a lot of reactions from fans. A fan asked if both teams are going to take on each other in Football or Cricket? Check out the reactions:

🚨 PAKISTAN vs ARGENTINA MATCH. 🚨 – Pakistan is likely to play a friendly match against Argentina in 2026. (Geo News) pic.twitter.com/4knUzuKLQd — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 18, 2026

Breaking news should be “Kids of Argentina will play against the Pakistan team in 2026”

Yeh lo scoreline dekh lo. pic.twitter.com/JQfG4V1Vqi — Krutika (@Twiter17358221) April 18, 2026

Nice comedy, now the top 5 ranked team will play with 200+ ranked team — Thunder Gaming (@Thunder30560602) April 18, 2026

Lol 🤣 kya bakwas hei afford kar pauge argentina ko? — Abbas🇮🇳 (@abbas2147448544) April 18, 2026







The report further stated that the gathering was led by Ambassador Hassan Afzal Khan and included PFF President Syed Mohsin Gilani and his team, as well as AFA Marketing Director Francisco Lemmi.

Ambassador Hassan pointed out that the initiative offers “a great chance to enhance cooperation in the development of football in Pakistan.” In the meantime, Gilani appreciated the engagement and emphasised the importance of cultivating the partnership in a systematic and sustainable way, guaranteeing enduring collaboration and shared advantages.

If confirmed, the planned match is anticipated to take place right after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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