Home > Sports > Para Athletics World Championships 2025: Check India's Fixtures On October 1

Para Athletics World Championships 2025: Check India’s Fixtures On October 1

India had a nine medal tally in the first two days of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships and this tally was boosted by the javelin gold medals of Sumit Antil and Sandip Sargar. Indian athletes are competing in major track and field events on October 1 to add to their list of medals on the domestic soil.

(Image Credit: World Para Athletics via Instagram)
(Image Credit: World Para Athletics via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 1, 2025 09:53:24 IST

Para Athletics World Championships 2025: Check India’s Fixtures On October 1

On October 1, the para athletes of India will aim at improving on their good performance in the 2025 world para athletics room within the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi. At the beginning of Day 5, India had already won nine medals, four golds, four silvers, and one bronze. It had been a very successful day the day before, with Sumit Antil and Sandip Sargar taking the gold in their both the javelin events, F64 and F44 respectively, with Antil having set a championship record of 71.37 m, and Sargar winning in F44 at 62.82 m. Sandeep Chaudhary won the silver in the same F44 event with a throw of 62.67 m, making it the one two event and giving India a one two finish.

Para Athletics World Championships 2025: India’s Fixtures On October 1

The timetable of the 1st of October comprises a combination of track and field competitions, where the medal finals and the qualifying rounds are distributed all throughout the day. It starts with the Women’s final in the Javelin Throw F56 at 09:00 IST and Suchitra Parida is in the competition. At a very short distance later, at 09:45 IST, the American Anjanaben Bumbadiya will compete in Women 400 m T47 Heat 1. India will also present the athletes in the men’s events in the evening: at 17:00 IST Men Discus Throw F57 Qualification Rounds will feature Birbhadra Singh and Priyans Kumar. At a later time 17:37 IST, Dilip Gavit will run in the T47 400 m Heat of Men.

Para Athletics World Championships 2025: India’s Performance

The Indians will be targeting to win more medals and establish themselves in para athletics as the championships continue. The distribution of track heats, field qualifying rounds and Medal finals implies that each athlete will be required to be on top of their game throughout all sessions. As the Indian team has home advantage and increasing momentum, there are high hopes that it will have a big presence during this penultimate stage of the competition.

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Campaign Starts With Convincing Win Against Sri Lanka

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 9:53 AM IST
Para Athletics World Championships 2025: Check India’s Fixtures On October 1

