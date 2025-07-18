LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Paul Heyman Unloads Brutal Verdict On Seth Rollins’ Knee Injury

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury during a match with LA Knight, forcing an early finish. Paul Heyman called it "a fact of life" in wrestling. Rollins said swelling means more tests soon and expects to be out long-term. He still holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, valid until June 2026.

Paul Heyman Unloads Brutal Verdict on Seth Rollins' Knee Injury (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 19:16:40 IST

Seth Rollins faced a setback after suffering a knee injury during his match against LA Knight at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. The injury became evident when Rollins showed visible pain after executing a move and moved to the ring’s side. This forced an early finish to the match, with Knight pinning Rollins after delivering his finisher.

WWE Veteran’s Injury Impact

The former Universal Champion missed the following Monday Night Raw and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period. Despite Rollins’ absence, his Money in the Bank briefcase remained on display during Raw, carried by Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman, who has been closely associated with Rollins recently, spoke out about the injury. Talking to CBS Sports, Heyman said, “Seth Rollins being injured is a fact of life. It’s an inherent danger in this industry.”

Heyman has been a constant presence on WWE television since aligning with Rollins at Wrestlemania 41, when he betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to join forces with Rollins.

Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Injury

Rollins himself addressed the situation on The Rich Eisen Show. He explained that scans showed swelling in his knee, and further tests are planned. “There was some imaging. It was a little too swollen, so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA. Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis and we can go from there,” Rollins said.

He added, “I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time.”

Money in the Bank Briefcase and Future Prospects

Rollins still holds the coveted Money in the Bank (MITB) briefcase, with a deadline to cash it in by June 2026. Fans recall that Rollins famously cashed his MITB 2015 briefcase in the Wrestlemania 31 main event. Many hope that if he remains sidelined, he can return with a memorable cash-in moment like before.

