Home > Sports > Joe Root 120 Runs Away From Sachin Tendulkar’s Record For 2nd-Highest Test Runs

Joe Root needs 120 runs to surpass Ricky Ponting and become the second-highest Test run-scorer behind Sachin Tendulkar. With 13,259 runs so far, Root aims to climb the all-time list as England leads the series, building on his strong recent form and record at Manchester.

Joe Root 120 Runs Away from Sachin Tendulkar's Record for 2nd-Highest Test Runs (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 18:45:51 IST

England batter Joe Root will be aiming to topple some more legends as the path towards Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time Test tally becomes a little easier. During the fourth Test against England at Manchester, Root needs 120 more runs to overtake Australian great Ricky Ponting and establish himself as the second-highest run-getter in whites just behind Tendulkar.

Root’s Impressive Form and Series Context

With the series in England’s favour by 2-1 and Root having made up for mixed performances in the first two Tests with a century during the third Test at Lord’s, the veteran would be aiming to continue being the ultimate run-machine for England. In three Tests so far, Root has scored 253 runs at an average of 50.60, with a century and a fifty each. He is the eighth-highest run-getter so far, a little disappointing given his gigantic standards this decade.

Root’s Record in Manchester and Overall Test Career

Root has a fantastic record in Manchester, being the all-time highest run-getter with 978 runs in 11 Tests and 19 innings at an average of 65.20, with a century and seven fifties. His best score is 254. The stylish batter is currently the fifth-highest run-getter of all time in Tests, with 13,259 runs in 156 Tests and 285 innings at an average of 50.80, with 37 centuries and 66 fifties and a best score of 262. Scoring just 30 more runs will push him to fourth spot, outdoing Indian great Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs in 164 Tests), while 120 more runs will help him topple South Africa’s Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs in 166 Tests) and Australia’s Ponting (13,378 runs in 168 matches) to become the second-highest Test run-getter of all time.

The Race for the Second-Highest Test Run-Scorer

Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in Tests, with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 329 innings at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties to his name. His best score is 248*. Will Root overcome these legends and reach the number two spot?

India’s Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England squad for fourth Test against India: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: england tourJoe RootRicky Pontingsachin tendulkarteam india

