PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match For Free Online and On TV?

SRH’s middle order will struggle without consistent support, at the same time PBKS maintain steady momentum through disciplined doing. At the maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in mullanpur, Punjab Kings (PBKS) battle Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a game that tests patience against pressure. PBKS are firmly rooted in second place, having built depth across formats and shown resilience over recent matches. Their lineup reflects a more balanced structure than before – Arshdeep Singh brings tight line control, Chahal handles the middle overs with precision, and wadhera offers sharp edge during tense phases.

Shreyas Iyer guides the squad now with calm leadership, steering them away from reckless gambits. Punjab’s core is stronger this season due to better integration between fast and spin arms. Xavier Bartlett has already proven effective in disrupting opposition starts. For better or worse, their strategy favors methodical building over sudden bursts. Overall, the team stays grounded despite facing tough opponents.

Sunrisers keep pushing risks even when scores falter. Travis Head leads batting efforts often, supported by Abhishek Sharma and heinrich Klaasen during short spells. In last year’s match, Abhishek smashed 141 – but relying so much on him leaves gaps in balance. Spinners have struggled to contain pacemen throughout the series. Nitish Kumar Reddy must step up if SRH hopes to avoid collapse later in innings.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match take place?

The PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026 match will take place on the 11th of April, 2026.

When will the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match start?

The PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match be played?

The PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026, will be played at 3:30 PM IST. The toss at the New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh, between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match in India?

The PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026, can be broadcast on the Star Sports TV Channel and can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match For Free?

Service providers like Airtel and Jio offer plans to their customers that include Jiootstar. This will allow the users to watch IPL 2026 for free alongside the plans provided by their service providers.

PBKS vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11s

Punjab Kings predicted XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Sub: Eshan Malinga

Also Read: Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details