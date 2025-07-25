PM Modi Gifts Bat Signed By India’s Cricket World Cup Winners To Young Players During UK Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs along with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister also presented the signed bat of the Indian cricket team players which won the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup.

Cricket Connects Cultures: Modi Highlights Shared Passion

“India and the UK are connected by a shared passion for cricket. At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. Great to see sport fostering people-to-people ties between our nations. Also gave my young friends a bat signed by the Indian cricket team which won the T20 World Cup,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer also warmly shook hands in front of Premier League trophy.

“Football is widely admired among India’s youth and several football clubs based in the UK are very popular in India”, PM Modi wrote on ‘X’.

Cricket as a Metaphor: PM Modi Talks Bilateral Ties

In his remarks during joint press statements with UK Prime Minister, PM Modi used cricket analogy to refer to India-UK ties and said “there may be a swing and a miss at times but we always play with a straight bat” and that the two countries are committed to building a high- scoring solid partnership.

India and UK Sign Key Trade Agreement

India and the UK signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement on Thursday, and the two leaders endorsed India-UK Vision 2035 during PM Modi’s visit to the United Kingdom.

The Indian Test cricket team is on a visit to England, and the series is seeing an intense struggle between bat and ball.

“I would be remiss not to mention cricket when India and the UK are coming together, especially during a Test series. For both of us cricket is not just a game but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership,” PM Modi said.

“There may be a swing and a miss at times. But we always play with a straight bat. We are committed to building a high scoring solid partnership. The agreements concluded today, along with our Vision 2035, are milestones that carry forward this very spirit,” he added.

Economic Benefits for Both Sides

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the UK, said that day marks a historic milestone in India-UK bilateral relations.

“I am pleased that, after years of dedicated efforts, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between our two countries has been concluded today. This agreement is more than just an economic partnership; it is also a blueprint for shared prosperity. On the one hand, it paves the way for enhanced market access in the UK for Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood, and engineering goods,” he said.

“It will also unlock new opportunities for India’s agricultural produce and processed food industry. Above all, this agreement will be especially beneficial for India’s youth, farmers, fishermen, and the MSME sector. On the other hand, UK-made products such as medical devices and aerospace components will become more accessible and affordable for Indian consumers and industries,” he added.

Boost to Business, Jobs, and Skilled Talent

PM Modi said that alongside the trade agreement, a consensus has also been reached on the Double Contribution Convention.

“This will inject new momentum into the service sectors of both countries, particularly in technology and finance. It will enhance the ease of doing business, reduce operational costs, and boost confidence of doing business. Additionally, the UK economy will benefit from access to skilled Indian talent,” he said.

“These agreements will boost bilateral investment and generate new employment opportunities in both countries. Moreover, these agreements between two vibrant democracies and major global economies, will also contribute to strengthening global stability and shared prosperity,” he added.

