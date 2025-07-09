PSG Defeat Madrid 4-0: Goncalo Ramos Scores The 4th Goal

For almost five minutes, the game was evenly matched. Early on, a few Madrid attacks raised the possibility that this match would be more competitive than most anticipated. Los Blancos, however, made things difficult for themselves. Prior to Fabian Ruiz finishing into an open net, Raul Asencio was the first offender, as Ousmane Dembele stopped his heavy touch. Soon after, Antonio Rudiger went one step further by kindly giving Dembele the ball, who sprinted through on goal and completed.

It took Ruiz twenty-four minutes to get his second. Five PSG touches were required to move the ball from their own 18-yard area to a comfortable finish for the Spanish midfielder, but everyone else made it. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal went wide following a deft shuffle through the Madrid defense, but it might have been worse by halftime.

Second Half

During the second half, PSG tended to slow down. Although they provided some attacking ideas, Luis Enrique made the kinds of changes that indicated he was already considering Sunday. Kvaratskhelia nearly made it. Out in the open, Desire Doue was dangerous. Other than that, though, the Parisians slowed down. Madrid also didn’t really exploit it. After an hour, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham were taken out. Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric appeared for their white swan songs. After 87 minutes, Goncalo Ramos made it four. Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, was forced to point and wonder how effortlessly his team was dismantled.

They offer their opponents heartfelt congratulations as they come to terms with this agonizing, almost degrading defeat. Everyone shakes hands. Tonight marks the end of Luka Modric’s Real Madrid career, and his manager, Xabi Alonso, rewards him with a smack. Now that he is one month and nine days into his new position, he will be under some pressure. Yes, that is absolutely absurd, but Real Madrid expects to win every game they play in, and that is simply how things will be. The difference between them and PSG is much greater, so they have a lot of work ahead of them if they want to defeat Barcelona in La Liga next season. Work to be done.

