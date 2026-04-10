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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break

PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break

A viral tweet has sparked controversy in PSL 2026, alleging Mohammad Rizwan pressured David Warner to convert to Islam. The claims remain unverified, while both players struggle for form, and Warner also faces off-field issues.

A viral tweet claims that Mohammad Rizwan tried to convert David Warner to the Islamic faith. Image Credit: X
A viral tweet claims that Mohammad Rizwan tried to convert David Warner to the Islamic faith. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 10, 2026 23:35:16 IST

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PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break

PSL 2026: Pakistan cricket has once again come under scrutiny. A viral tweet claims that wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan allegedly tried to convert David Warner to Islam. The viral tweet throws a serious allegation at the Rawalpindiz skipper. The tweet also says that the attempt of conversion from Rizwan led to Warner leaving the Pakistan Super League during the break between games for Karachi Kings. The viral tweet claims that there are reports that Rizwan was almost pressuring Warner to convert to the Islamic faith. The tweet further talks about how Warner was offered the role of the head coach of the Pakistan team for this conversion. 

Did Mohammad Rizwan pressure David Warner to convert to Islam?




A tweet has gone viral, which claims that Mohammad Rizwan reportedly tried to convert David Warner to convert to Islamic faith. In the tweet, the user claims, “David Warner’s decision to leave the Pakistan Super League PSL midway is being attributed to pressure from Mohammad Rizwan to convert to Islam.” While making the serious allegation against the Pakistani cricketer, the user talks about how the former Australian cricketer was offered the job of head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. “Reports claim that David Warner was being forced to pray and convert to Islam, in exchange for being offered the position of head Coach of the Pakistan team,” the tweet further said. 

Watch: Ahmed Shehzad caught trying to convert Tillakaratne Dilshan to Islam




Earlier, former Pakistani cricketer, Ahmed Shehzad, too was caught on camera trying to convert Tillakaratne Dilshan to Islam. The viral video captures Shehzad trying to manipulate Dilshan into believing that converting to Islam would lead him to go to heaven. 

PSL 2026: How many runs has Mohammad Rizwan scored?

In five games so far in the season, Mohammad Rizwan has scored only 83 runs. The wicketkeeper batter has been a disappointment playing for the Rawalpindiz. He has an average of 16.60 in the season. With Pindiz having lost all their games so far in the season, Rizwan’s strike rate has come under the scanner. This season, the skipper of the Rawalpindi-based side has scored at a rate of only 123.88. Having faced 67 balls in the season, Rizwan has managed to hit only 13 fours and a solitary six so far. In the recent clash against Quetta Gladiators, Rizwan was dismissed for a golden duck.

PSL 2026: How has David Warner performed?

Like Rizwan, David Warner too was dismissed for a golden duck in his most recent clash in PSL 2026. The former Australian batter has scored 93 runs so far in the season in four innings. He has scored a solitary half-century in the season. However, Warner has batted at a better strike rate when compared to Rizwan. Averaging 23.25, Warner is striking at a rate of 136.76. However, with the standards set by the 39-year-old, it has been an underwhelming performance from him.

David Warner arrested for drunk driving

Off the field, David Warner was recently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The former Australian batter was arrested by the New South Wales police on the 5th of April, Sunday. He has been cleared to play in the PSL and will be appearing before the court in the first week of May.

Also Read: Explained: Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask Lalit Modi For a Ferrari Upgrade After Porsche 911 Challenge Following 6 Sixes vs Stuart Broad?

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PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break

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PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break
PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break
PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break
PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break

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