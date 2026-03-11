LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed

Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 schedule has been announced, with Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS set to begin their campaign against the Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh. Key clashes include CSK vs PBKS and KKR vs PBKS, while stars like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal feature in the IPL 2026 first-phase fixtures.

Punjab Kings finished as runner-up in IPL 2025. Image Credit: X/@PunjabKingsIPL
Punjab Kings finished as runner-up in IPL 2025. Image Credit: X/@PunjabKingsIPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 11, 2026 21:26:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed

The Indian Premier League 2026’s first phase schedule has been revealed. The tournament will begin on March 28, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Last year’s runners-up, the Punjab Kings, will kick off their campaign on the 31st of March against the Gujarat Titans. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play their opening clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. 

PBKS will then be on the road to face two of the most successful teams. They will play five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the 3rd of April. Shreyas Iyer will then face his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Punjab Kings Schedule for IPL 2026




Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on the 31st of March, taking on the 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans. They will then travel to Chennai to take on the Yellow Army led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. It will be a sea of yellow when PBKS takes on CSK at the Chidambaram Stadium on the 3rd of April. 

Fueled by the rivalry set only recently, KKR vs PBKS on the 6th of April will be a high-stakes encounter. The former KKR skipper will step onto the Eden Gardens in a new jersey on the 6th of April. Their fourth encounter would be against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh in a day game. 

CSK vs PBKS

The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be one to watch out for, in spite of being pretty early in the season. Although CSK is one of the most successful teams in the competition, with five titles next to their name, their rivalry with PBKS is neck to neck. In 32 games between the two sides, both teams have won 16 games each. In IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer’s side won both home and away clashes. The runner-up from the previous season would want to carry on their winning streak when they meet CSK on the 3rd of April.

Also Read: MI IPL 2026 First Phase Schedule

KKR vs PBKS

The rivalry between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings was ignited not just for the action taking place on the field but off it as well. Having led the Knight Riders to their third title in 2024, Shreyas was not retained by the three-time champions ahead of the mega auction before IPL 2025. In their previous meeting at Eden Gardens, the match was called off due to rain. Meanwhile, in the earlier clash between the two teams in IPL 2025, PBKS defended the lowest total of 111 runs by winning the match by 16 runs. KKR leads the head-to-head record between the two sides, having won 21 of 35 games. PBKS would be eyeing their 14th win when the two teams meet on the 6th of April.

Also Read: RCB IPL 2026 First Phase Schedule

Punjab Kings Squad

Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Marco Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Also Read: IPL NEWS: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming, Venues, Date, Time, Stadium, Captains — All You Need to Know

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 9:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhiplIPL 2026ipl 2026 scheduleIPL ScheduleMullanpur StadiumNew Chandigarhpbkspunjab kingsshreyas iyeryuzvendra chahal

RELATED News

RCB IPL 2026 Schedule: Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Lock Horns With Sunrisers Hyderabad in Season Opener | Full Fixtures And Squad Revealed

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Sports Minister Says ‘No’ To World Cup Participation Amid War With Israel And USA

IPL NEWS: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming, Venues, Date, Time, Stadium, Captains — All You Need to Know

IPL 2026 Schedule REVEALED: Virat Kohli’s RCB to Face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28; MI Meet KKR | Complete List of Indian Premier League Fixtures

EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Amid LPG Crisis, Govt Says ‘India’s Crude Supply Remains Secure’, As Output Increases By 25%, Two LNG Cargoes Head To Country

Is Induction Cooker Cheaper Than Gas Cylinder? Amid LPG Crisis In India, Check Daily Cost Breakdown And Best Budget Options Under Rs 2,000

Driver Apprehended After Car Crashes Into Barricade Near White House, Here’s What Really Happened As Secret Service Investigates

Dynamic Entrepreneurs Driving Meaningful Growth with Their Businesses

Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’

Who Is Farman Khan? Viral Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa Bhonsle Marries Muslim Boyfriend, Seeks Police Protection Amid Family Opposition

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

Goboult Launches Mustang Sprint True Wireless Earbuds With Transparent Automotive Inspired Design, 60 Hour Battery Life And ANC At Just Rs…

Opposition’s No-Confidence Motion Against Om Birla Defeated in Lok Sabha Voice Vote, Amit Shah Defends Speaker

Bharat’s Bold Blackout: Charu Parashar and UMB Pageants’ Urmimala Baruah Redefine Luxury at Paris-Milan Fashion Weeks with Begum Noir Mastery

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed

QUICK LINKS