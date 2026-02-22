LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Qatar Open 2026 Final: Carlos Alcaraz Crushes Arthur Fils In 50-Minute Masterclass; Jessica Pegula Ends Title Drought | Read Full Report Here

arlos Alcaraz crushes Arthur Fils to win the 2026 Qatar Open. Jessica Pegula defeats Elina Svitolina for the Dubai title. Get the full post-match report and scores.

Qatar Open 2026 Final: Carlos Alcaraz Dominates Arthur Fils; Karolína Muchová Triumphs Over Victoria Mboko | Read the Full Report Here (Image Source:X)
Qatar Open 2026 Final: Carlos Alcaraz Dominates Arthur Fils; Karolína Muchová Triumphs Over Victoria Mboko | Read the Full Report Here (Image Source:X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: February 22, 2026 10:38:00 IST

The 2026 Qatar Open ended with a bang at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, where World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz took home his first Doha crown by dismantling Frenchman Arthur Fils by a scoreline of 6-2, 6-1. The 22-year-old maintained his flawless start to the season and his overall winning streak to 12 after the final, which lasted only 50 minutes, essentially being a masterclass from him in tactical discipline as Alcaraz gained 89% of his first serve points and didn’t face a single break point over the entire match.

As for Fils, who entered his first ATP final since 2024 after an eight-month injury break, the difference in the level of experience was clear with Alcarazs non, stop aggressive play from the baseline and his trademark drop shots frustrating the 40th-ranked Frenchman and eventually making him give up the fight.

Alcaraz Clinches 26th Career Title With Flawless Performance

Alcaraz demonstrated his intention by breaking Fils’ serve early and not losing a single point on his service games (100% success rate) during the first set. The Spaniard’s plan of shortening points and taking advantage of the “Ad, court” rallies did not allow Fils to find his rhythm, which is why Fils threw his racket in anger early in the second set.

Alcaraz’s win in Doha is his 26th career title and ninth at the ATP 500 level, thus matching British great Andy Murray’s record for the fourth-most titles in this category.

Jessica Pegula Secures Fourth WTA 1000 Title With Clinical Victory Over Elina Svitolina

While Alcaraz dominated in Doha, American star Jessica Pegula conducted a pretty girl class of her own next door, anointing the queen of the court by defeating Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 and thus claiming the title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

A fight between two of the tour’s most reliable performers saw World No. 5 break Svitolina twice in the first set to move 3- 0 ahead, a lead she kept till the end of the first set.

This was the 10th title of Pegula’s career and her first WTA 1000 championship since 2024, breaking a three-match losing streak at major finals.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 10:19 AM IST
