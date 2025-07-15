LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Dravid Left Unsold In Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Auction

Rahul Dravid’s Son Samit Dravid Left Unsold In Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Auction

Samit Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, went unsold in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 auction and will miss this season. Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag’s sons and Virat Kohli’s nephew secured spots in the Delhi Premier League, grabbing attention ahead of the tournament starting this July-August.

Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Dravid Left Unsold in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Auction (Image Credit - X)
Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Dravid Left Unsold in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Auction (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 21:49:29 IST

Rahul Dravid’s elder son, Samit Dravid didn’t get picked by any team in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 auction this time. He went unsold in the auction, and it is shocking as he was a big name to look out for auction.

This means he won’t be playing in the upcoming season, even though he took part in the last edition.

Samit’s Journey So Far and Injury Trouble

Samit is an all-rounder and played for the Mysuru Warriors last season.

He scored 82 runs but didn’t get a chance to bowl in the tournament.

He had also made it to the India U19 team for a home series against Australia in 2024.

But unfortunately, he got injured before the series and missed his chance to play.

What’s Next for Samit Dravid?

Now, Samit is not in the India U19 squad because he won’t be eligible for the next U19 World Cup in 2026.

He’s still playing junior cricket for Karnataka but hasn’t yet played for the senior state team.

At 19, Samit will try to do well in junior matches and work hard to get into senior-level cricket soon.

Sehwag’s Sons Shine in Delhi Premier League Auction

On the other hand, Virender Sehwag’s sons, Aaryavir and Vedant, got picked in the Delhi Premier League auction.

Aaryavir, who opens the batting in junior cricket for Delhi, was bought by Central Delhi Kings for ₹8 lakh after some good bidding.

Vedant didn’t get picked in the first round but was later bought by West Delhi Lions for ₹4 lakh.

Virat Kohli’s Nephew Also Finds a Spot in DPL

Virat Kohli’s nephew, Aryaveer, also got a team in the Delhi Premier League.

He was bought by South Delhi Superstarz for ₹1 lakh.

Aryaveer hasn’t played for Delhi yet, but people will be watching him closely when the DPL starts in July or August.

The current champions, East Delhi Riders, will try to defend their title in this new season.

After seeing legendary players like Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli in IPL and playing for the same national team, now it will be interesting to see their children and relatives playing in the franchise league. 

These state-wise franchise leagues turn out to be a door for many state players to enter the world’s richest franchise league, the IPL.

ALSO READ: WTC Points Table 2025-27: Where Does Team India Stand After Lord’s Loss?

Tags: KSCA T20 AuctionRahul DravidSamit Dravidvirat kohli’










