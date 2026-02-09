LIVE TV
Team India Discard Mohammed Shami Smashes 32-Ball Half-Century in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Mohammed Shami shines in domestic cricket with strong bowling, a surprise batting fifty, and impressive fitness, strengthening his case for an India comeback despite repeated selection snubs.

Mohd Shami (image credits : X)
Mohd Shami (image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 9, 2026 19:28:33 IST

Renowned for his match-winning spells with the ball, Mohammed Shami showcased his all-round value in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Andhra Pradesh—this time with the bat. Walking in at No. 10, the Bengal pacer smashed a blistering 31-ball half-century, lacing his whirlwind knock with seven fours and three sixes. The 35-year-old stitched a crucial lower-order partnership with Mukesh Kumar, scoring at a strike rate of over 160 and powering Bengal to a massive total of 629 runs. 

With the ball, Shami has been one of Bengal’s standout performers this Ranji season. He is the team’s second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets from six matches, behind Shahbaz Ahmed’s 35.

In the same game, Mukesh Kumar picked up a five-wicket haul, while Akash Deep provided strong support with four wickets. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Shami’s campaign, however, has been his fitness, having bowled a demanding 197.2 overs.

The Indian fast bowler has been pushing hard for a return to the national side across formats. Despite consistent performances in domestic cricket, Shami has repeatedly been overlooked by the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar. This time, though, he has added a new dimension to his game—one that has caught everyone’s attention.

Shami has not played for India since the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. While he is no longer seen as a T20 option, many fans believe he still deserves a place in India’s Test and ODI teams. The selectors have cited various reasons for leaving him out, including injuries, lack of form, and limited match exposure.

Despite this, Shami’s performances in domestic cricket have been impressive. He has delivered consistently across the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Since former India pacer RP Singh became a selector, he has closely monitored Shami’s performances.

Despite his age, Mohammed Shami continues to deliver strong results with the ball in domestic cricket. Several former cricketers have backed his return, calling for his inclusion in India’s Test and ODI setup. With the 2027 ODI World Cup set to be held in South Africa, many believe Shami’s seam-bowling skills would be ideally suited to the conditions.

IND vs PAK: Pakistan Ready to Play India in T20 World Cup 2026, Places Three Key Demands Before ICC

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 7:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS