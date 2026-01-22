LIVE TV
Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill's Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

Shubman Gill was dismissed for 0 off 2 deliveries against Saurashtra while playing for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy fixture

Shubman Gill is leading Punjab in Ranji Trophy. (Photo Credits: Punjab Cricket Association/X)
Shubman Gill is leading Punjab in Ranji Trophy. (Photo Credits: Punjab Cricket Association/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
January 22, 2026 15:51:21 IST

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

India’s Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill’s stay at the crease during the Punjab vs Saurashtra fixture of the Ranji Trophy in Rajkot on Thursday. It has been a bowlers day out with 15 wickets already gone down within a span of two sessions.

After an early blow with Harnoor Singh returning back in the hut for 0, Punjab got some resistance as Prabhsimran Singh and Uday Saharan chipped in a 50-run stand before Saharan was gone for 23. Punjab then lost wickets in regular succession and were reduced to 73/5 with the likes of Gill (0 off 2) and Prabhsimran (44 off 60) also back in the hut. Surprisingly, Shubman who was trapped in the front by Parth Bhut had come out to bat at number 5.

Earlier, Saurashtra had been bowled out for 172 in the first innings. Jay Gohil was the lone warrior who hit some runs and scored 82 for his side while Prerak Mankad got 32. Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers who scalped 6 wickets for 38 runs in 18.1 overs.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 3:32 PM IST
Ranji Trophy shubman gill

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

QUICK LINKS