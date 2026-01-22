LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

Australia will be touring Pakistan soon for a three-match T20I series, starting January 29, 2026. A promo has been released for the tour, featuring some of the hosts' players.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha slams India for refusing handshake and skipping Asia Cup 2025 trophy presentation. Photo: X.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha slams India for refusing handshake and skipping Asia Cup 2025 trophy presentation. Photo: X.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 22, 2026 14:27:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan will be up against Australia in a three-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. A promo has been released for the tour, featuring some of the hosts’ players. While the ad should have focused on the bilateral series, it turned out to be a dig at India over the recent handshake row.

The promo features an Australian tourist in Pakistan. As he steps out of a cab, the driver calls him back saying “handshake bhool gaye aap, lagta hai padosiyo ke paas bhi ruke the (You forgot the handshake, looks like you even stopped by the neighbours)”.

You Might Be Interested In



In the 2025 Asia Cup where Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts at any point on the day. The trend continued to women’s cricket and also in U19 cricket. Pakistan players have often expressed their displeasure at this stance.

Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the team’s decision to not shake hands with the Pakistan cricketers.

“We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and the government. I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack.”

“We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible,” he said.

Pakistan host Australia in a three match T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, January 31 and February 1. Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh. 

Also Read: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bccihome-hero-pos-8india vs pakistanpakistan cricketPCB

RELATED News

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

EXPLAINED: Why Will Babar Azam Miss BBL’s Challenger Match Against Hobart Hurricanes

When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Gautam Gambhir Addresses Rumours Of Tension With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, Says Being ‘Pitted Against My Own’

Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16

LATEST NEWS

Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman

Amid CBFC Trouble, Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Now Getting Sued By THIS OTT Platform Over Delay After Paying Rs.120 Crore In Digital Rights?

Burger King India And Chinese Wok Unite: Aayush Agrawal’s Inspira Global Takes Control

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

Oscar Nominations 2026: Here’s How, When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards Live In India

Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Breaks Silence On MMS Leak Controversy, Says ‘The Viral Video And Chat Screenshots Are…’

Apple To Turn Siri Into ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot With Advanced Conversational Features, Check Specs And Launch Date

Who Is Mohammed Affaann Ahmed? Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested After Hugging, Touching South Korean Woman’s Private Parts In Men’s Toilet

What Is the Teri Dulhan Sajaungi Trend? Nick Jonas Grooves to Priyanka Chopra’s 2005 Barsaat Track, Internet Says ‘Patni-Vrata Jiju’

UP Honour Killing Horror: Muslim Man And Hindu Woman Murdered, Buried; Police Arrest Woman’s Two Brothers

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH
Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH
Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH
Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

QUICK LINKS