Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

Pakistan will be up against Australia in a three-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. A promo has been released for the tour, featuring some of the hosts’ players. While the ad should have focused on the bilateral series, it turned out to be a dig at India over the recent handshake row.

The promo features an Australian tourist in Pakistan. As he steps out of a cab, the driver calls him back saying “handshake bhool gaye aap, lagta hai padosiyo ke paas bhi ruke the (You forgot the handshake, looks like you even stopped by the neighbours)”.

PCB’S PROMO FOR PAKISTAN AND AUSTRALIA T20I SERIES. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SOdxYmfeji — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) January 21, 2026







In the 2025 Asia Cup where Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts at any point on the day. The trend continued to women’s cricket and also in U19 cricket. Pakistan players have often expressed their displeasure at this stance.

Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the team’s decision to not shake hands with the Pakistan cricketers.

“We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and the government. I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack.”

“We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible,” he said.

Pakistan host Australia in a three match T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, January 31 and February 1. Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh.

