Home > Sports > Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate's Post Triggers Retirement Talk

Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate's Post Triggers Retirement Talk

Speculation about Ravindra Jadeja’s retirement after the third ODI against New Zealand surfaced after a former U19 teammate’s tweet went viral, but there is no official confirmation from Jadeja. He has previously dismissed such rumours, and his ODI future remains unclear.

Ravindra Jadeja to retire? (Image: ANI, file photo)
Ravindra Jadeja to retire? (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 18, 2026 21:21:50 IST

Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate’s Post Triggers Retirement Talk

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been the subject of widespread retirement speculation from a long time. However this time a tweet from a former U19 teammate, Shreevats Goswami suggested he might retire from cricket after the third ODI against New Zealand.  The tweet has been shared widely on X, and claimed that Jadeja would call time on his career following the final match in the ongoing series against New Zealand.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Jadeja himself that he plans to retire after this match or at any specific time. While the viral post sparked huge discussion online, Jadeja has not publicly announced that he will end his playing days after the New Zealand series.

Ravindra Jadeja played all three ODI matches for India in the series against New Zealand but did not take a single wicket. In the third and final match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, he bowled six overs and gave away 41 runs. He remained wicketless in that game as well. In the first two matches of the series, Jadeja bowled nine overs and eight overs respectively, but was unable to get any New Zealand batter out.

The speculation comes in the context of a period in which several senior Indian players have stepped away from formats of the game. Jadeja, 36, had already retired from T20 internationals after India’s World Cup win in 2024, when teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in that decision. Those retirements have led to talk among fans that Jadeja might also soon leave ODI cricket.

Jadeja has himself the rumours 

Despite all the chatter, Jadeja himself has actively dismissed similar rumours in the past, posting on social media “No unnecessary rumours, thanks.” Responding to questions about his future, he made it clear he had no immediate plans to end his ODI career and urged fans not to spread unfounded stories.

In short, while a former teammate’s tweet claiming Jadeja will retire after the third ODI against New Zealand has gone viral and sparked debate, there is no official or confirmed statement from Jadeja that this is actually happening. 

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 9:21 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate’s Post Triggers Retirement Talk

Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate’s Post Triggers Retirement Talk
Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate’s Post Triggers Retirement Talk
Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate’s Post Triggers Retirement Talk
Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate’s Post Triggers Retirement Talk

QUICK LINKS