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Home > Sports News > RCB vs SRH: Josh Hazlewood Escapes Fresh Injury Scare Before IPL 2026 Opener— Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans be Worried? Details Inside

RCB vs SRH: Josh Hazlewood Escapes Fresh Injury Scare Before IPL 2026 Opener— Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans be Worried? Details Inside

Josh Hazlewood avoided a major injury scare during training at Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 clash. The Australian pacer’s fitness remains crucial as Royal Challengers Bengaluru deal with fast bowling setbacks before their title defence begins.

Josh Hazlewood will miss the opening clash between RCB and SRH. Image Credit: X/@IPL
Josh Hazlewood will miss the opening clash between RCB and SRH. Image Credit: X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 28, 2026 12:04:07 IST

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RCB vs SRH: Josh Hazlewood Escapes Fresh Injury Scare Before IPL 2026 Opener— Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans be Worried? Details Inside

Josh Hazlewood’s fitness has been closely monitored by millions of fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Right from the marquee Ashes series against England, where the Australian pacer played no part, RCB fans have been tracking his fitness before the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League. 

The Australian pacer was doubtful for representing the defending champions as they aim to become only the third side to successfully defend their IPL title. Hazlewood landed in Bengaluru ahead of the season RCB vs SRH clash. However, it was revealed that although the right-arm pacer has joined the squad, he will continue to remain on the sidelines for at least the first match.

While getting back to 100% fitness, Hazlewood was seen stretching and spending some time with the strength and conditioning coach from RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. While doing routine fitness drills, Hazlewood escaped a massive injury, giving the RCB team management and the fans a chance to breathe a sigh of relief. 

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Josh Hazlewood escapes massive injury

Josh Hazlewood, who is set to miss the opening game between RCB and SRH, was spending time with RCB’s strength and conditioning coach when he escaped the massive injury. Devdutt Padikkal was batting in the open nets, gearing up for the crucial clash against Ishan Kishan’s Orange Army. The left-handed batter hit a shot with the ball narrowly escaping Hazlewood. Had he hit the pacer, it would have been a huge injury and would have landed another big blow to RCB, who are already short on their fast bowling resources.

RCB’s fast bowling resources thin out

RCB have unfortunately already lost Nuwan Thushara and Yash Dayal for the season. Thushara was denied an NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), ruling him out of the upcoming season. The Sri Lankan pacer would have been drafted straight into the playing XI in the absence of Hazlewood.

Also Read: Nuwan Thushara Ruled Out From IPL 2026

On the other hand, Yash Dayal was ruled out after being in the middle of multiple legal battles. Mo Bobat, the director of cricket at RCB, confirmed Dayal’s unavailability and said that he will not be a part of the team for the upcoming season. “Yash Dayal will not be a part of RCB this season. He’s going through a personal situation. He remains under contract. It was decided in his best interest,” Bobat said. Dayal picked up 13 wickets in 15 games as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first IPL title in 2025.

Also Read: Fact Check: Jasprit Bumrah to Miss MI vs KKR at Wankhede? Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Legend in Playing XI — Details Inside

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Tags: bengaluruchinnaswamy stadiumdevdutt-padikkalIPL 2026josh hazlewoodJosh Hazlewood InjuryJosh Hazlewood returnrcbRCB vs SRHRoyal Chalengers BengaluruSRHSunrisers Hyderabad

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RCB vs SRH: Josh Hazlewood Escapes Fresh Injury Scare Before IPL 2026 Opener— Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans be Worried? Details Inside

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RCB vs SRH: Josh Hazlewood Escapes Fresh Injury Scare Before IPL 2026 Opener— Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans be Worried? Details Inside
RCB vs SRH: Josh Hazlewood Escapes Fresh Injury Scare Before IPL 2026 Opener— Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans be Worried? Details Inside
RCB vs SRH: Josh Hazlewood Escapes Fresh Injury Scare Before IPL 2026 Opener— Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans be Worried? Details Inside
RCB vs SRH: Josh Hazlewood Escapes Fresh Injury Scare Before IPL 2026 Opener— Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans be Worried? Details Inside

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