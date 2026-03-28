Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Virat Kohli’s RCB Take On SRH Match on TV and Online In India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming: Defending champions, RCB, will play host to Orange Army, SRH, in the opening clash of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The Rajat Patidar-led side will begin their race to become the third side to defend the IPL title against Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will play host as two of the strongest batting lineups of IPL 2026 come head-to-head to kick off a brand new season. Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Travis Head would be the highlights of the clash as fans gather around the Chinnaswamy Stadium in huge numbers. Meanwhile, fans at home can live stream the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash at home through different channels and apps.

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When will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match take place?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will take place on Saturday, 28th March.

When will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match start?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM on Saturday, the 28th of March. The coin toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match be played?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It will be a home game for the defending champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Where to Watch RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match In India?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match can be watched in India on the Star Sports TV channels on television. The first match of IPL 2026 can also be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

RCB vs SRH PSL 2026 Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Ishan Kishan(C and wk), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Shivang Kumar

Also Read: IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time