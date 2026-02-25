Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming: Real Madrid holds a slim 1-0 aggregate lead after a tense win in Lisbon going into tonight’s second, leg tie at the Santiago Bernabu on Feb 26, Thursday (IST). The Spanish giants are the overwhelming favorites to move on to the Round of 16, but they will have to deal with a major injury dilemma as star Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are likely to be out.

The game is likely to be extremely volatile because of the first leg, which was riddled with disciplinary issues and an investigation into the treatment of Vincius Jr. Benfica will be at a great disadvantage without their coach, Jos Mourinho, who is banned from the touchline after being sent off in the last match.

Though many key players will be missing, Real Madrid at home remains a tough nut to crack as they have taped six games in a row successfully. On the other hand, Benfica has every reason to feel upbeat since they have already triumphed over Madrid 4-2 earlier this season at the league phase.

Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming UCL 2025-26

When will the Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match is going to take place on Thursday, 26 February 2026 in India.