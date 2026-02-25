LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL match in India, UK, USA, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, Brazil and Spain. Follow NewsX for more info.

Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming UEFA Champions League. Photo: Real Madrid/SL Benfica- X
Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming UEFA Champions League. Photo: Real Madrid/SL Benfica- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: February 26, 2026 00:58:08 IST

Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming: Real Madrid holds a slim 1-0 aggregate lead after a tense win in Lisbon going into tonight’s second, leg tie at the Santiago Bernabu on Feb 26, Thursday (IST). The Spanish giants are the overwhelming favorites to move on to the Round of 16, but they will have to deal with major injury dilemma as star Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are likely to be out.

The game is likely to be extremely volatile because of the first leg, which was riddled with disciplinary issues and an investigation into the treatment of Vincius Jr. Benfica will be at a great disadvantage without their coach, Jos Mourinho, who is banned from the touchline after being sent off in the last match.

Though many key players will be missing, Real Madrid at home remains tough nut to crack as they have taped six games in a row successfully. On the other hand, Benfica has every reason to feel upbeat since they have already triumphed over Madrid 4-2 earlier this season at the league phase.

Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming UCL 2025-26

When will the Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match is going to take place on Thursday, 26 February 2026 in India.

When will the Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match start?

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain, Madrid. 

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in India?

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India from 1:30 A.M. IST on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in UK? 

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and live-streamed on Discovery+ from 8:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in USA? 

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and live-streamed on DAZN from 3:00 PM ET/12:00 AM PT on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Pakistan? 

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on Tapmad and live-streamed on Tapmad app from 1:00 AM local time on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Bangladesh? 

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on T Sports and live-streamed on T Sports app from 2:00 AM local time on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Brazil? 

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on SBT and live-streamed on Max from 5:00 PM local time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Australia? 

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on SBT and live-streamed on Stan App from 7:30 AM local time on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Spain?

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on Movistar Plus+ and live-streamed on Movistar+ app from 9:00 PM local time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Real Madrid vs Benfica Predicted XI 

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raúl Asencio, Antonio Rüdiger, Álvaro Carreras, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler, Gonzalo García, Vinícius Júnior.

Benfica: Anatoliy Trubin, Amar Dedic, Tomás Araújo, Nicolás Otamendi, Samuel Dahl, Leandro Barreiro, Enzo Barrenechea, Fredrik Aursnes, Rafa Silva, Andreas Schjelderup, Vangelis Pavlidis. 

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:36 PM IST
Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

QUICK LINKS