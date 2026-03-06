Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India?

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: Real Madrid travel to the Abanca-Balaidos this Friday night on 5th March, facing a legitimate crisis. After back-to-back La Liga defeats—a 2-1 loss to Osasuna followed by a shock 1-0 home implosion against Getafe—the reigning champions have surrendered the top spot to Barcelona. Trailing their rivals by four points, Alvaro Arbeloa’s men cannot afford another stumble if they hope to keep their title defense alive.

The task is made exponentially harder by a catastrophic injury list. Arbeloa will be without Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo, the latter having recently suffered a long-term knee injury. With the attack severely depleted, the burden falls almost entirely on Vinicius Junior, while youngster Arda Guler is expected to step into a leadership role in midfield.

In contrast, Celta Vigo is enjoying its finest form in years. Under Claudio Giraldez, the Galicians sit sixth in the table and are riding a four-match winning streak across all competitions. Having already stunned Madrid with a 2-0 win at the Bernabeu in December, Celta enter this clash with immense confidence. The return of top scorer Borja Iglesias from suspension further bolsters an attack led by the evergreen Iago Aspas.

While Real Madrid historically dominates this fixture, their “bare bones” squad will be tested by Celta’s relentless high-press and home advantage. Los Blancos must find a way to stabilize their leaky defense against a side that have failed to score only four times in 39 matches this season.

