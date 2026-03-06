LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India?

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India?

Catch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live. Will Arbeloa’s depleted squad bounce back at Balaidos or will Iago Aspas stun the champions again? Get all the live streaming details, TV channels, and injury news for this crucial La Liga 2026 clash.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming LaLiga. Photo- X
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming LaLiga. Photo- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 6, 2026 22:32:23 IST

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India?

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: Real Madrid travel to the Abanca-Balaidos this Friday night on 5th March, facing a legitimate crisis. After back-to-back La Liga defeats—a 2-1 loss to Osasuna followed by a shock 1-0 home implosion against Getafe—the reigning champions have surrendered the top spot to Barcelona. Trailing their rivals by four points, Alvaro Arbeloa’s men cannot afford another stumble if they hope to keep their title defense alive.

The task is made exponentially harder by a catastrophic injury list. Arbeloa will be without Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo, the latter having recently suffered a long-term knee injury. With the attack severely depleted, the burden falls almost entirely on Vinicius Junior, while youngster Arda Guler is expected to step into a leadership role in midfield.

In contrast, Celta Vigo is enjoying its finest form in years. Under Claudio Giraldez, the Galicians sit sixth in the table and are riding a four-match winning streak across all competitions. Having already stunned Madrid with a 2-0 win at the Bernabeu in December, Celta enter this clash with immense confidence. The return of top scorer Borja Iglesias from suspension further bolsters an attack led by the evergreen Iago Aspas.

While Real Madrid historically dominates this fixture, their “bare bones” squad will be tested by Celta’s relentless high-press and home advantage. Los Blancos must find a way to stabilize their leaky defense against a side that have failed to score only four times in 39 matches this season.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming LaLiga 2025-26

When will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga 2025-26 match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga 2025-26 match is going to take place on Saturday, 7 March 2026 in India.

When will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga 2025-26 match start?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Saturday, 7 March, 2026.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga 2025-26 match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga 2025-26 match will be played at Balaidos in Vigo. 

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga 2025-26 match in India?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga 2025-26 match will not be broadcast live on TV and will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website and OTTplay Premium in India from 1:30 A.M. IST on Saturday, 7 March, 2026. 

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 10:32 PM IST
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India?

