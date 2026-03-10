“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu pakistan Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu pakistan Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu pakistan Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu pakistan Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu pakistan Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu pakistan Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > “Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

Rinku Singh shared an emotional tribute to his late father after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with India. He expressed how much he misses his father and how proud he would have been to see him achieve his lifelong dream, posting heartfelt words on Instagram.

“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko Papa”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion | Image Source - rinkukumar12
“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko Papa”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion | Image Source - rinkukumar12

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 10, 2026 14:14:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

Rinku Singh fulfilled a lifelong dream by becoming a T20 World Champion. He was part of India’s team that beat the New Zealand national cricket team in the final on Sunday to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy. While it was a huge moment of joy for him, Rinku couldn’t fully celebrate because his father had passed away just a few days before the final. Holding the trophy, he thought about his father and how proud he would have been to see him achieve this dream.

Rinku Singh Pens Emotional Note For Late Father

On Tuesday, Rinku Singh took to his official Instagram account and shared his emotions, reflecting on the pain of losing his father and the role it played in shaping his journey.

“Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale. Mujhe nahi pata aage ki zindagi aapke bina kaise chalegi… par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi.”

You Might Be Interested In

(So many days have never passed without speaking to you. I do not know how life ahead will go on without you… but I will need you at every step.)

He continued, “Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai…. toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote.”

(You taught me that duty comes before everything else… so on the field, I was only trying to fulfil your dream. Now that your dream has been realised… I just wish that you were here with me.)

“Har chhoti badi khushi mein aapki kami khalegi. Bohot miss karunga aapko Papa… bohot zyada.”
(I will feel your absence in every joy, big or small. I will miss you a lot, Papa… so very much.)

Rinku’s father had been battling fourth-stage liver cancer before his passing, making this achievement bittersweet for the young cricketer.

Check Rinku’s Instagram post:

Rinku’s Role in India’s T20 World Cup Campaign

During India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Rinku played in five matches. After the Super 8s match against the South Africa national cricket team, he was replaced in the playing XI by Sanju Samson but still made appearances as a substitute fielder in a few games.

Looking Ahead to IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh is all set to join the Kolkata Knight Riders camp on March 17, ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 28. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how he bounces back on the big stage with KKR.

This victory marks a career milestone for Rinku, combining the joy of a world title with the bittersweet emotions of losing his father just before achieving his dream.

ALSO READ: ‘Missus Mahieka Ka Magic?’ Netizens Troll Hardik Pandya for Crediting Mahieka Sharma After T20 World Cup Win

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 2:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India T20 World Cup winnerrinku singhRinku Singh emotional postRinku Singh fatherRinku Singh T20 World Cup 2026Rinku Singh tribute

RELATED News

‘Missus Mahieka Ka Magic?’ Netizens Troll Hardik Pandya for Crediting Mahieka Sharma After T20 World Cup Win

BCCI Confirms Massive Rs 131 Crore Prize Money for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Champions

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bring In Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach Ahead Of New Season

Shashi Tharoor Reveals ‘Birthday Call’ From T20 World Cup Winner Sanju Samson, Wishes Him Luck For IPL 2026

‘We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

LATEST NEWS

PNRC GNM Result 2024 Out For First Year Students; Check Details Online

“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

Will Your LPG Cylinder Arrive On Time? Government Addresses India’s Supply Concerns Amid Rising Crisis Fears

No Pause Required. XLRI Opens Admissions for Blended PGDM Programs in Business Management, Human Resource Management, and Finance

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Postponed For Second Time- Check New Release Date And Reason Behind The Delay In Release

AED To INR Today Rate Skyrockets as Indian Rupee Falls Past 25 — Why Expats Are Watching the Slide Closely

‘Nuclear Power Paijaan’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Brutally Trolled After Shutting Schools, Slashing Fuel Amid Crisis, Netizens Ask ‘Perfect Time To Take Back PoJK?’

NIOS Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 At sdmis.nios.ac.in

Is Aneet Padda Going To Play Madhubala In Upcoming Biopic? Actress To Be Seen As Lead Once Again After Saiyarra Success

UAE Eid Holiday 2026: Government And Private Sector Holiday Schedule Revealed, Here’s How Dubai, Abu Dhabi Residents Can Turn It Into A 9-day break

“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion
“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion
“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion
“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

QUICK LINKS