“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

Rinku Singh fulfilled a lifelong dream by becoming a T20 World Champion. He was part of India’s team that beat the New Zealand national cricket team in the final on Sunday to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy. While it was a huge moment of joy for him, Rinku couldn’t fully celebrate because his father had passed away just a few days before the final. Holding the trophy, he thought about his father and how proud he would have been to see him achieve this dream.

Rinku Singh Pens Emotional Note For Late Father

On Tuesday, Rinku Singh took to his official Instagram account and shared his emotions, reflecting on the pain of losing his father and the role it played in shaping his journey.

“Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale. Mujhe nahi pata aage ki zindagi aapke bina kaise chalegi… par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi.”

(So many days have never passed without speaking to you. I do not know how life ahead will go on without you… but I will need you at every step.)

He continued, “Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai…. toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote.”

(You taught me that duty comes before everything else… so on the field, I was only trying to fulfil your dream. Now that your dream has been realised… I just wish that you were here with me.)

“Har chhoti badi khushi mein aapki kami khalegi. Bohot miss karunga aapko Papa… bohot zyada.”

(I will feel your absence in every joy, big or small. I will miss you a lot, Papa… so very much.)

Rinku’s father had been battling fourth-stage liver cancer before his passing, making this achievement bittersweet for the young cricketer.

Check Rinku’s Instagram post:

Rinku’s Role in India’s T20 World Cup Campaign

During India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Rinku played in five matches. After the Super 8s match against the South Africa national cricket team, he was replaced in the playing XI by Sanju Samson but still made appearances as a substitute fielder in a few games.

Looking Ahead to IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh is all set to join the Kolkata Knight Riders camp on March 17, ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 28. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how he bounces back on the big stage with KKR.

This victory marks a career milestone for Rinku, combining the joy of a world title with the bittersweet emotions of losing his father just before achieving his dream.

