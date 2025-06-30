Rishabh Pant’s Surgeon Warns Him Against Somersault Celebrations During England Tour, Here’s Why

Rishabh Pant who faced a lot of criticism for his performance in IPL 2025, has finally found his form after back-to-back three centuries. He hit a century in the last match of IPL and then continued the form by hitting centuries in the first test match against England in both innings.

Rishabh Pant’s Somersault Celebration Raises Concerns Despite Stellar Comeback

He celebrated his IPL century and Test match century with his recent favourite somersault, which was loved by the fans showing his fitness but his surgeon did not like it at all. Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala who treated and did surgery on Rishabh Pant after the nearly life-saving accident in 2022 has called the ‘somersault’ celebration unnecessary.

Rishabh Pant’s Surgeon Calls His Post-Century Somersaults ‘Unnecessary’

Dr Dinshaw while discussing the somersaults celebration said, “Rishabh trained as a gymnast. Although he looks large, he is quite agile, and he does have a lot of flexibility. And, that’s why he’s been doing those somersaults of late.”

He also said that although he is trained and very fit but it is unnecessary. He said, “It’s a well-practised and perfected move – unnecessary though!”

Rishabh Pant’s Recovery Journey: First Question Was “Will I Be Able to Play Again?”

The doctor also recalled the moment after the accident when he first met the player, which shows his willpower and dedication to cricket. The doctor recalled the moments and said the first question he asked him was “Will I be able to play again?”

Rishabh Pant’s 2022 Accident Recalled: ‘Extremely Lucky’ to Have Survived, Says Doctor

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant’s comeback to cricket after the major accident in 2022 is no less than a miracle. Rishabh Pant, who was going back to his home town from Delhi met with an accident on the highway at Rurokee. He lost control of his car when he accidentally had a nap while driving. Even his doctor said that he was “extremely lucky” that he survived after the accident.

Doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala also shared how brutally Rishabh Pant was injured when he met with an accident. He shared very minor details of his injury.

“When he first came in, he had a dislocated right knee. He also had an injury to his right ankle, lots of other minor injuries all over. He had a lot of skin loss, so his entire skin from the nape of the neck down to his knees was completely scraped off in the process of that accident,” Doctor Dinshaw told this in an interview with The Telegraph.

ALSO READ: Yash Dayal Controversy: Woman Alleges Fresh Misconduct, Says ‘I Have Been At His Home Many Times’