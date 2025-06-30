Yash Dayal Controversy: Woman Alleges Fresh Misconduct, Says ‘I Have Been At His Home Many Times’

RCB bowler Yash Dayal has found himself in a controversy after a woman has made serious allegations against him. A Ghaziabad woman has accused Yash Dayal of emotional and physical exploitation. The girl has now made fresh allegations against the bowler claiming that the bowler had multiple affairs during the period of 4 and half years. She also accused the bowler of using his power and fame to cover up the case.

Yash Dayal Allegedly Involved in Multiple Affairs, Says Victim Has Proof

The woman has also made allegations that she is in contact with another woman who has also been exploited by Yash Dayal.

“I stayed at Yash Dayal’s house for 15 days. He even took me on a trip to Ooty. I have been at his home many times, and have spent time with his family. Yash Dayal and his family kept raising hopes by giving assurance of marriage,” the woman quoted in a report of the newspaper Dainik Bhaskar.

“Yash Dayal has made attempts to manipulate the case with money, but I have full faith in the law. The police have said that Yash Dayal has been sent a notice,” she added.

Ghaziabad woman said that she got confirmation of Yash Dayal’s multiple affairs after another girl contacted her on April 17, 2025. She also said that the girl has also provided some proof against the bowler for having numerous affairs and chatting with other girls. She also claimed she is sure that Yash Dayal is having affairs with at least 3 girls.

Yash Dayal’s Family Accused of Misconduct, Legal Action Taken by Woman

The woman said that Dayal’s family had started speaking badly about the girl then she decided to take legal action against the bowler. She said, “I could have walked away, but how would I know he was cheating? He never showed it. I left it to God, but when his family started speaking badly about me, I decided to take legal steps.”

“I had left him to God’s mercy, but after that Yash Dayal and his family spoke very badly. There is a thing called self-respect in love, which girls lose. I am also fighting for the little girl with whom Yash Dayal did wrong. Yash Dayal is hiding, let him stay hidden. This is what his family and he have done,” she concluded by saying.

Yash Dayal’s Cricketing Rise: From IPL Infamy to RCB’s 2025 Title Hero

Let me tell you that Yash Dayal came to the limelight when he was playing for Gujarat Titans, He was hit 5 sixes by Rinku Singh in a final over of an IPL match in 2023. Later, he was brought by RCB in 2024, where he helped RCB to enter the playoffs in one of his match-winning performances. In the year 2025. Yash bowled a crucial spell for RCB, which helped the team to get its first IPL trophy.

