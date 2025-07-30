Home > Sports > Robert Lewandowski To Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League?

Robert Lewandowski To Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League?

In the past, Saudi Arabia has been successful in luring ageing superstars like Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, and Cristiano Ronaldo with huge salaries.

Robert Lewandowski To Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League?

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 30, 2025 16:09:00 IST

Robert Lewandowski’s incredible 2024–25 season at Barcelona, in which he scored 42 goals in 52 games, has not only won him praise but also high-stakes transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League. He is still producing on the field at the age of 36, and his contract has an optional extension through the summer of 2026. On an internal level, Barcelona has also exercised that option and is considering future options like Ferran Torres or Dani Olmo.

Saudi clubs, including one related to Barcelona’s rival club, are apparently preparing mouth-watering bids well in excess of €40 million net every season, despite recent denials. When Lewandowski’s contract with Barcelona expires in 2026, he is rumored to accept a multi-year agreement to move to the Middle East. 

Will Barcelona let him go?

Lewandowski’s 36-year-old productivity has led Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, to claim that a rotation and rest schedule is in place to manage his fitness and performance. However, Deco also intimated that the team is getting ready for life without him, should he go. The Saudi effort is similar to their previous success in enticing aging superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Firmino, Karim Benzema, and others with enormous contracts. In certain cases, Saudi tracker pay have even topped €100 million a year. Lewandowski faces a decision: honor his contract, continue to compete for the Champions League with Barcelona, and either pursue a glorious ending in Saudi Arabia or potentially complete his career in Europe. Football fans are watching to see if the Polish striker will follow loyalty or money. 

Al Nassr cooking a world class team

Joao Felix has the opportunity to regain momentum in a league that is becoming more and more populated by established European talent now that he is back with fellow countrymen Ronaldo and Jesus. However, there are still questions about whether this was an early prospective capitulation or a planned reset. Saudi celebrities are in the public eye, and Felix’s next chapter may determine his legacy and whether it is a narrative of redemption or a warning about what may have been.

Also Read: Next Goal For Cristiano Ronaldo: Score Goals Till He Turns Fifty

Tags: al nassrBarcelonaFootball Transfer NewsRobert Lewandowski

RELATED News

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL Semifinal: Indian Players Again Refuse To Play Pakistan, Reports
England Announces Four Changes For 5th Test vs India: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse Ruled Out
Alexander Zverev Marks Toronto Comeback with Gritty Win and Milestone in Sight
Vaughn’s Slam, Orioles’ Surge, and Soto’s Scare Highlight Busy MLB Night
Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Cam: Rajinikanth Slips And Falls While Walking On His Lawn On A Rainy Day, Loyal Fans Ask Not To Share Video
Who Is Pramod Kumar, The Longstanding Motihari MLA And Bihar’s Minister Of Law Under The BJP-JD(U) Alliance?
Rising Support For Gaza in U.S? Poll Highlights Just 32 Percent Americans Support Israel
Who Is Avaneesh Kumar Singh? Tracing The Political Rise And Shifts Of Bihar’s Dhaka’s Firebrand Leader Across Parties
Abhimanyu Kumar
What A Failed US-China Deal Could Mean For Asian Economies?
Abhijit Singh
Abhay Singh
Vijay Sethupathi Applauds Puri Jagannadh’s Bold Vision, Calls Him A True Game-Changer In Indian Cinema’s Creative Landscape
From Medicine To Mass Politics, Everything You Should Know About Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh’s Legacy In Raxaul
Robert Lewandowski To Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Robert Lewandowski To Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Robert Lewandowski To Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League?
Robert Lewandowski To Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League?
Robert Lewandowski To Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League?
Robert Lewandowski To Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?