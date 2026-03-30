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Home > Sports News > RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say ‘India Cap Isn’t Far…’

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say ‘India Cap Isn’t Far…’

Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has provided a harbinger of what his IPL 2026 will look in the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say 'India Cap Isn't Far...' (Image Credits: IPL)
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say 'India Cap Isn't Far...' (Image Credits: IPL)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: March 30, 2026 22:35:19 IST

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RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say ‘India Cap Isn’t Far…’

Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has provided a harbinger of what his IPL 2026 will look in the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, Monday. Opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi, who recently turned 15 dominated the partnership, ripping into Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad to rocket to a 15-ball fifty in a paltry chase of 128.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carries from where he left off in IPL 2025

With the Royals acquiring the 14-year-old had warmed the bench for almost half the season before debuting against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), hammering 34 off 20 balls in his first appearance. However, it was the 35-ball ton against the Gujarat Titans with which he well and truly announced himself to the world. With 252 runs in six games at 36 alongside a strike rate of 206.55, he won the Super Striker of the Season award.

The left-handed batter was a vital cog in India’s U19 World Cup 2026 campaign as they won the final by 100 runs after beating England. The tournament saw Sooryavanshi muster 439 runs in seven innings at 62.71 to finish as the second-highest run-getter. In the final, he smashed a nerveless 175 as India amassed 411 to win the contest by 100 runs, thereby lifting the title. Moreover, he emerged as the Player of the Tournament.

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Here’s how the netizens reacted to Sooryavanshi’s knock









Meanwhile, Kamboj dismissed Sooryavanshi for 52 off 17 balls in a knock that had four boundaries and five clean sixes.

Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja help RR to skittle CSK cheaply

England’s pace spearhead Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals with figures of 4-0-19-2, while Nandre Burger also plucked a couple, dismissing Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre. Jadeja was also impactful for his three overs, conceding 18 runs for his two scalps. The Saurashtra all-rounder, who was traded from the Super Kings for a massive fee of ₹14 crore, trapped Sarfaraz Khan lbw in the second ball of his spell. Although the right-handed batter took a review, it proved to be a wrong one. Meanwhile, Dube clobbered his first ball for a maximum but was dismissed two balls later as the veteran’s experience emerged victorious.

The 37-year-old notably spent 13 seasons with the Super Kings and is the second-highest wicket-taker for the franchise behind Dwayne Bravo. But he felt at ease after his return to the Royals. Only Sarfaraz Khan (17), Kartik Sharma (18) and Overton (43) reached double figures for the Super Kings.

Also Read: RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Did Ravindra Jadeja Point At Chennai Super Kings’ Camp After Dismissing Shivam Dube In Guwahati? Watch Viral VIDEO

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Tags: chennai super kingsindian premier leagueiplIPL 2026rajasthan royalsRR vs CSKVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say ‘India Cap Isn’t Far…’
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say ‘India Cap Isn’t Far…’
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say ‘India Cap Isn’t Far…’
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say ‘India Cap Isn’t Far…’

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